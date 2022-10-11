Read full article on original website
NME
Palm Tree Music Festival announce debut Australian edition with headliners Tiësto and Kygo
Palm Tree Music Festival is set to make its Australian debut, announcing the line-up for its inaugural outings in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne next year. The one-day festival — which has previously run in New York, Mexico and Croatia — is headlined by DJs Tiësto and Kygo, with Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker rounding-out the bill. Palm Tree will first take to Sydney Showgrounds’ The Dome on March 10, 2023, before consecutive dates at Brisbane’s Riverstage and the Melbourne Showgrounds on March 11 and March 12 respectively.
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
NME
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
NME
Arctic Monkeys say their new song ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ is reminiscent of the ‘AM’ sound
Arctic Monkeys have shared some new details on their upcoming track ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’, likening it to the sound of their hit 2013 album ‘AM’. The song will appear on the Sheffield band’s seventh studio record ‘The Car’, which is due for release on October 21 via Domino (pre-order here).
Victoria Beckham Sees Green in Fitted Dress & Saint Laurent Slingbacks for ‘Today’ Show
Victoria Beckham visited the set of the “Today” show on Oct. 13 in New York City. The businesswoman talked about her growing business in the fashion and beauty realm, her 23-year marriage with British soccer player David Beckham, and her son’s latest nuptial ceremony with Nicola Peltz. The fashion designer wore a green one-shoulder midi dress from her own collection. The fitted piece is finished with a rear central vent and rib knit. Bechkam accessorized with a small diamond pendant and an opal ring to add a bit of shine to the look. As for footwear, the fashion designer slipped on a...
Popculture
Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma
Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
NME
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
Kate Middleton Suits Up in $40 Zara Blazer & Hidden Heels for World Mental Health Day
Kate Middleton was sharply — and affordably — outfitted for World Mental Health Day. Sitting down with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat team for an interview with Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory Zara blazer. Her $40 long-sleeved style — on sale from $80 — featured a lapel-less silhouette, as well as front welts and a metal hook clasp. Completing her ensemble was a cream blouse and black trousers. Finishing the royal’s outfit was a gold $260 Laura Lombardi necklace with a link chain and heart pendant, as well as Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.
Jennifer Lawrence Makes an Elegant Arrival in Sheer Pearl Dress & Bucked Suede Sandals for London Premiere of ‘Causeaway’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lawrence put her own innovative spin on a jeweled gown at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8. The award-winning actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of her forthcoming film, “Causeaway.”
Online art fairs changed the game for Indigenous art. Here’s how to buy it
It’s been a tough three years for many of Australia’s Aboriginal arts centres. As the pandemic unfolded, and with the Northern Territory – where many are located – implementing strict border closures, things were looking grim for regional and remote art makers who are largely dependent on tourism.
NME
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
NME
Nick Kroll impresses Florence Welch with his ‘King’ dance moves on ‘The Late Late Show’
Nick Kroll showed off his dance moves to Florence + The Machine‘s ‘King’ in front of Florence Welch on The Late Late Show this week – see the clip below. The comedian and actor (Big Mouth, Don’t Worry Darling) appeared on the US chat show on Tuesday (October 11), where he was interviewed by host James Corden alongside Welch.
BBC
Three Dads Walking: Trio complete UK-wide challenge
Three dads who lost daughters to suicide have ended a 600-mile (965km) walk between all four UK parliaments calling for suicide prevention to be made part of the school curriculum. They arrived in London after leaving Belfast four weeks ago, taking in Edinburgh and Cardiff. Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and...
