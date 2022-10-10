Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game
The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Florida
Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Florida this Saturday.
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
Multiple People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Authorities reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash that injured multiple people. According to the Louisiana State Police, the troopers attempted to pull over a [..]
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for Andrew Brister, the Louisiana Tech student who hit and killed a man on Ben Hur Road last Saturday, said his client did not realize he was the person responsible until the following morning. Attorney John McLindon says he notified authorities “within hours”...
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
Woman killed in Zachary crash after vehicle overturns
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Zachary early Thursday, Oct. 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Marquita Jackson, 38, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s...
Man airlifted following crash on I-10
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was airlifted to a hospital following a car crash on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.
BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
Man Trapped in Mangled Truck, Airlifted After Major Crash Brings Traffic to a Crawl on I-10 East
A major crash on I-10 brought eastbound traffic to a standstill near the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning. According to DOTD, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. just before LA 415 (Lobdell). A report from WBRZ said that at least one person involved in the wreck...
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
2 people shot in Bankstown, later found wounded next to I-10, Baton Rouge police say
Two people were shot Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge's Bankstown neighborhood and were later found suffering from gunshot wounds miles away in a car on the shoulder of Interstate 10, the authorities said. Police believe the two victims were injured in a shooting on 73rd Avenue earlier in the evening....
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
Man found guilty of manslaughter in death of Zachary firefighter/reserve officer - clipped version. An East Baton Rouge Parish jury found a man guilty on Monday, Oct. 10, for the death of a Zachary police officer and firefighter. “I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau.
Police arrest suspected gunman after victims found shot along I-10 Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after officers found two people shot along I-10 Tuesday night. The victims told police they were driving down 69th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone started shooting at their vehicle. One victim was struck in the leg, and the other was shot in the face.
Experts warn parents about social media dangers amid arrest involving former LSU Foundation employee
Two injured in shooting on I-10 near Dalrymple Dr. 2 Jags named SWAC Players of the Week as Southern prepares to host Alcorn State. Two Southern football players earned SWAC weekly honors thanks to their efforts in the win at Prairie View on Saturday, Oct. 8. People with La. marijuana...
Victim identified in deadly Donaldsonville shooting, suspect arrested
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about...
