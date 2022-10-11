Read full article on original website
Whats your Emmerdale predictions for who is killed off and theories how the storylines will conclude
Well we are close to the anniversary episode on Sunday and my predictions on whats going to happen is that Chloe will be killed off so Charity wont find out about the affair or the pregnancy and that Paddy will find out about the affair with Chas and Al and then eventually Al will also be killed off.
Emmerdaily 10/10/22: I Need An Answer
Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. More football tomorrow night so Emmerdale will air at the earlier time of 7:00pm. Although Tracy is thrown to witness Nate and Naomi together in the village, she assures Vanessa that she's going to tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie. However, Tracy struggles to find the right moment.
Emmerdale star Danny Miller reveals which other soap turned him down
Emmerdale star Danny Miller has revealed which other soap turned him down before he landed the role of Aaron Dingle. The actor, who has been playing Aaron on and off since 2008, recently returned to the ITV soap to appear in its 50th anniversary episodes following his exit last year.
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby reveals Summer's response to surprise pregnancy
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has revealed her character Summer Spellman's response to her surprise pregnancy. Earlier this week, it was revealed the Weatherfield teen was pregnant after Gemma and Chesney found a positive pregnancy test in her old jacket. Although Paul Foreman was the only one to realise the...
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears
A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
Tragedy as mum, 29, dies after using cocaine in ‘one-off’ decision – leaving behind devastated family
A MUM-of-four died after using cocaine in a one-off decision, leaving behind her young children, her family says. Holly Dakin, 29, died suddenly just weeks after finishing her health degree at Nottingham Trent University. The mum-of-four was found dead on April 30, and an inquest into her death was opened...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Captain Tom’s daughter ‘deeply saddened’ after human waste poured over memorial
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she was “deeply saddened” that “human waste” had been poured over a statue of her late father.Hannah Ingram-Moore said it was upsetting to see the memorial “used in this way” for a climate protest.A 21-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage in connection with the incident affecting the Sir Tom tribute at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.A video posted online showed a young woman pouring brown liquid substance - which she claimed was human faeces - over the memorial in a protest against the use of private jets. “Every time a...
Hands off my Kylie! Four in 10 adults ban parents from taking down faded posters of their childhood heroes
Four out of ten adults have banned their parents from removing faded bedroom posters of their childhood heroes, a poll has found. Research shows that 38 per cent of homes are still adorned with old images of stars such as Mick Jagger, Kylie Minogue and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Other favourites include Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and George Best.
NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears
NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
Tobias White-Sansom: Man who died in Majorca to be returned home
The family of a man who died after an altercation at a nightclub in Majorca say they have now been allowed to bring his body home. Tobias White-Sansom, 35, from Nottingham, died in hospital on 31 July, five days after the incident. His family has called for an independent inquiry...
Sally Dexter (Faith) Emmerdale
What fantastic acting by Sally Dexter, especially tonight. This must be a really harrowing and difficult part to act and Sally has been magnificent, in my opinion. I have to say that when Faith came into Emmerdale (and I mean the part that she was playing) I didn’t care for her, but since her return to play out this storyline she has been top class. I love her scenes with Eric especially, but actually every scene she has been in for this storyline ,she has played the part with a great attitude.
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
'Beautiful house and a beautiful couple': Grand Designs viewers are left in tears as devoted father builds a £1.8 million accessible home for his wife to aid her rehabilitation after a stroke
Grand Designs viewers were left in tears after watching an emotional episode in which a doting husband built a dream house for himself and his wife as she recovers from a stroke. Couple John and Helen, from Dunstable, had been living in a 17th century farmhouse since they married in...
EastEnders - Who did you most want to return for Dot's final farewell?
I didn't see Dot until she returned in 1997 so my first memories of her are the scenes with Nigel going to find her. I loved their friendship and the setup with them and Clare provided some enjoyable moments. Charlie is definitely needed as she's been living with him so...
