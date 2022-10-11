Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the shootings at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, July 10, 2022. At least $14 million in donations has been raised in private and corporate donations for the families affected by the May 24 shooting, but creating a plan to ensure that the funds are distributed equitably and transparently takes time, usually months. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO