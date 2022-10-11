ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Leaked tape reveals Black/Hispanic political divide

Leaked audio of racist remarks made by Los Angeles officials has exposed a racial and political divide between Hispanics and Blacks. "The designation 'People of Color' is one big umbrella category," says Fordfham Law Professor Tanya Hernandez, "and it doesn't necessarily mean that everyone who is viewed by others as a person of color has all people of color in their best interest."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing

Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
