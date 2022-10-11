Leaked audio of racist remarks made by Los Angeles officials has exposed a racial and political divide between Hispanics and Blacks. "The designation 'People of Color' is one big umbrella category," says Fordfham Law Professor Tanya Hernandez, "and it doesn't necessarily mean that everyone who is viewed by others as a person of color has all people of color in their best interest."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO