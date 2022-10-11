Read full article on original website
Smoke and flames seen in social media video from infamous prison
Multiple social media videos show a large, dark plume of smoke billowing near Evin prison in Iran. It is notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has the latest.
A walk to the store: Youngest witness in Derek Chauvin trial writes book to help children cope with trauma
Darnella Frazier never would have recorded the video of George Floyd's death, which helped convict Derek Chauvin, had she said no to her cousin's request to walk to the store.
Smerconish: Fetterman's condition needs both empathy and objectivity
While Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's recovery from a stroke deserves empathy, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, voters also need be fully apprised of his medical condition.
Leaked tape reveals Black/Hispanic political divide
Leaked audio of racist remarks made by Los Angeles officials has exposed a racial and political divide between Hispanics and Blacks. "The designation 'People of Color' is one big umbrella category," says Fordfham Law Professor Tanya Hernandez, "and it doesn't necessarily mean that everyone who is viewed by others as a person of color has all people of color in their best interest."
iHeartMedia-Atlanta president 'no longer with the company' after video shows him use racial slurs
An iHeartMedia radio executive is out of a job after a video of him repeatedly using racial slurs surfaced, according to a spokesperson for the company.
Body camera video shows White deputy tell Black woman in Michigan he is 'more Black' than her
A Black woman in Michigan says a Monroe County sheriff's deputy racially discriminated against her when responding to a fight between the woman and a White couple outside a liquor store in Lambertville, Michigan, according to a federal civil rights suit filed Monday.
A very good number for Republicans in new CNN poll
It's right to think of the coming midterms as a national election. After all, voters in all 50 states will be casting ballots. All 435 House seats will be on the ballot.
'It got ugly.' Jurors in Parkland school massacre case report feeling threatened, disrespected during tense deliberations
One of the three jurors in the Parkland school massacre case who was against the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz told CNN Friday she did not make her decision until the "very last minute."
Mark Wahlberg left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’
CNN — Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for “a better life.”. Wahlberg recently appeared on “The Talk,” where addressed balancing work and fatherhood. “That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”...
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
Former President Donald Trump does not say whether he will comply with the subpoena by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, in a lengthy response to the committee posted on Truth Social. CNN's John Avlon and columnist Scott Jennings discuss.
How much will Sandy Hook parents actually get from Alex Jones?
Alex Jones now owes $965 million to eight family members of Sandy Hook shooting victims and a first responder. But it is far from clear how much of that money they'll ever see.
These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
A football coach, an athletic director and young, fresh-faced students were among the 17 people killed by a gunman at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
