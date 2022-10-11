ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Foliage: Here are the best spots around New Jersey.

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Driving around New Jersey, you might be noticing the leaves changing colors. It looks so beautiful, and some areas are approaching peak color.

High Point State Park and Stokes State Forest in northwest New Jersey are two of the best locations for beautiful color, and foliage reflecting in the lake at Wawayanda State Park can be spectacular.

GUIDE: Fall Foliage: Where to see it around the tri-state, and 7 tips for leaf peepers

Expansive views of the surrounding mountains and valleys can be found from the Summit Trail in Jenny Jump State Forest.

At Hacklebarney State Park, the fall foliage can be stunning against the Black River in the small, easily hiked, but very popular park.

A short, easy loop around the lake at Parvin State Park goes through South Jersey’s pinelands and an Atlantic white cedar swamp.

NJHiking.com uses this map for their fall foliage reports.

Here is the latest fall foliage color report from The Foliage Report.

