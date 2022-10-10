Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
Tickets are on sale now for the Missouri S&T student production of “She Kills Monsters.”
Tickets are on sale now for the Missouri University of Science and Technology student production of “She Kills Monsters.” Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13th; Friday, October 14th; and Saturday, October 15th; with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16th. All performances will be at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. “She Kills Monsters” by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen is a high-octane dramatic comedy that dives into the world of fantasy role-playing games. Laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, it offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior in everyone. Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for Missouri S&T faculty, staff, and students with valid S&T IDs. The show contains mature content and adult language and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and over. Tickets can be purchased at the Leach Theatre Box Office, located inside the main entrance of Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu or by calling 573-341-4219. Service fees may apply to tickets purchased online.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Native And Broadcast Legend Hanging Up Headphones
One of radio’s most famous voices will soon no longer be heard. Lebanon native and Hall of Fame Broadcaster Jim Bohannon will retire as host of “The Jim Bohannon Show” Friday due to health reasons. Bohannon has been hosting his syndicated program for over 40 years. Bohannon...
myozarksonline.com
Yakov Smirnoff–will be appearing at Grace Church of Rolla for “Happily Ever Laughter–A Night of Love and Laughter”
World famous comedian–Yakov Smirnoff–will be appearing at Grace Church of Rolla for “Happily Ever Laughter–A Night of Love and Laughter” on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7 p-m. Yakov escaped communism in the Soviet Union in 1977 and developed a style of humor that has brought him to Hollywood and to Missouri at his 2000-seat theater in Branson. He has given command performances for four U-S Presidents and is known for coining the phrase, “What A Country.” His latest accomplishment is earning a doctoral degree in Global Leadership from Pepperdine University. The community is invited to this appearance of Yakov at Grace Church, but seating is limited. Tickets are $15 each. To purchase tickets, go online to tinyurl.com/YakovAtGrace. Grace Church is located at 12-640 South Highway 63 in Rolla.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Grove Family Supermarket closes after 85 years
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Richards Brothers Supermarket on the square closed its doors for good Wednesday. The grocery store opened back in 1937. “My father started this business the year I was born,” Barbara White said. “It’s been in the family ever since.” In its opening, the store was only 20 feet wide. “The customers […]
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
myozarksonline.com
Plan your escape
Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape, is the theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider explains that everyone should have an escape plan that will allow all family members to get out safely during a fire…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10132201sam.
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 17 near Waynesville around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by Scott A. Franks, 64 of Waynesville, hit another SUV after he failed to yield The post Two people hurt Thursday afternoon in Pulaski County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
howellcountynews.com
Man evades police after stealing truck in Willow Springs
Last week, a Cabool man evaded a 24-hour, multi-agency manhunt after allegedly stealing a truck in Willow Springs. Surveillance video of the parking lot at MUNCH food pantry and thrift store shows a woman, later identified to be Stephanie Johnson of Cabool, arriving in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger, later identified as Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. According to police records, Burton can be seen exiting the vehicle and traveling on foot to the Willow Villa Apartments on East Main St.
KRMS Radio
MODOT/Highway Patrol Urge Safety Following Fatal Crash In Camden County
With last week’s head-on collision in Camden County that killed two people, the State Highway Patrol’s Troop-F has recorded 61 road fatalities since the year began. And a MO-DOT safety engineer says it points to how important the department’s strategic safety plan is. The plan is called...
myozarksonline.com
Moniteau County Authorities Searching For Camdenton Man
Authorities in Moniteau County are asking for the publics help in locating a man from Camdenton involved in a theft investigation just southeast of Tipton. The man has been identified as 34-year-old Timothy Whittle of Camdenton, who also is known to frequent Russellville in Cole County. He’s been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Whittle currently has outstanding warrants out of both Maries and Miller counties for drug possession and burglary. Anyone who has information on this whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
myozarksonline.com
Riggs hired as Director of School Safety
The Lebanon R-3 School Board voted to hire a Director of School Safety during Tuesday night’s meeting. Superintendent Dr David Schmitz said the person hired will oversee Safety Protocols and Safety Training for the School District.. My Ozarks Online · Pb10122202schmitz. During the meeting, after a closed session...
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
KRMS Radio
Two Of Camden County’s Most Wanted Captured This Week
Two of the suspects who have been on the Camden County Sheriff’s “Most Wanted” List have been apprehended in two separate cases…. One on the Most Wanted List was arrested during a Monday morning drug-bust at a motel in Osage Beach. Camden County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Hines says Ashley M. Elkins was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants and may now face further charges….“So this case right now, she’s still here in the Camden County jail and she’ll appear before a judge later this month unless if she doesn’t post bond.”
kjluradio.com
One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach
One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
myozarksonline.com
Trespassing and assault
A man from Macks Creek is being held without bond after his arrest on Friday in Camden County. According to paperwork filed by Camdenton Police, officers responded to a call at a business in the 600 block of Highway 54 in Camdenton, where 27-year-old Garrett L Moores was allegedly causing a disturbance. Moores had previously trespassed from the business, and when he was told that law enforcement was being called he ran outside. Moores was found by police after he got into a car at a nearby business, which then pulled in front of a patrol car and stopped. Moores was allegedly actively resisting and refused to follow the officer’s orders, yelling for a supervisor and for the officer’s name and badge number. He was taken to the Camden County Detention Center and allegedly spit on personnel and was cursing at the staff. Moores was charged with assault, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
kjluradio.com
Salem woman gets life for contributing to adoptive daughter's death
A Dent County woman is sentenced to life for contributing to the death of her adoptive daughter. Susan Abney, of Salem, pleaded guilty in February to one count of abuse or neglect resulting in death. She was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison. Abney’s husband, Randall, was previously found guilty...
myozarksonline.com
Domestic assault arrest
A Lake Ozark man who was already on probation for domestic assault is facing a new charge following alleged incidents that happened on October 4th. According to paperwork filed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend identified as 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin had assaulted her. The victim said that she was going to leave to conduct business at the bank, but McLaughlin didn’t want her to leave and attempted to stop her. She said he grabbed her arm and struck her multiple times in the face with his fist. McLaughlin is in custody and appeared via Webex for a hearing, and will have a bond hearing on October 19th on the newest charge of domestic assault.
Comments / 0