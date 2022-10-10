Tickets are on sale now for the Missouri University of Science and Technology student production of “She Kills Monsters.” Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13th; Friday, October 14th; and Saturday, October 15th; with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16th. All performances will be at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. “She Kills Monsters” by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen is a high-octane dramatic comedy that dives into the world of fantasy role-playing games. Laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, it offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior in everyone. Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for Missouri S&T faculty, staff, and students with valid S&T IDs. The show contains mature content and adult language and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and over. Tickets can be purchased at the Leach Theatre Box Office, located inside the main entrance of Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu or by calling 573-341-4219. Service fees may apply to tickets purchased online.

ROLLA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO