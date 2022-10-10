Read full article on original website
Related
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio
For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family members
The Col. Thomas C. Love House in Seymour, Missouri.Chasealpha1 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Col. Thomas C. Love House (aka Love Ridge Fruit Farm) is historic. Located north of Seymour, Missouri, it was built in 1868 after the American Civil War. The architectural style is Vernacular Italianate.
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
myozarksonline.com
Yakov Smirnoff–will be appearing at Grace Church of Rolla for “Happily Ever Laughter–A Night of Love and Laughter”
World famous comedian–Yakov Smirnoff–will be appearing at Grace Church of Rolla for “Happily Ever Laughter–A Night of Love and Laughter” on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7 p-m. Yakov escaped communism in the Soviet Union in 1977 and developed a style of humor that has brought him to Hollywood and to Missouri at his 2000-seat theater in Branson. He has given command performances for four U-S Presidents and is known for coining the phrase, “What A Country.” His latest accomplishment is earning a doctoral degree in Global Leadership from Pepperdine University. The community is invited to this appearance of Yakov at Grace Church, but seating is limited. Tickets are $15 each. To purchase tickets, go online to tinyurl.com/YakovAtGrace. Grace Church is located at 12-640 South Highway 63 in Rolla.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
fairgrovenews.com
Fair Grove’s Biggest Event of The Year
The Fall Festival or Fair Grove Heritage Reunion has been a tradition for the small town of Fair Grove for many years. “The community has been very gracious in providing several lots to the FFA chapter,” Mr. Crutcher, Fair Grove’s FFA Advisor, says. For this to be such a big event, the community has to come together. Mr. Crutcher explained, “A day usually starts between 5-5:30 am by getting everything ready and hauled to the various lots.”
KYTV
Crosslines begins moving to more efficient building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. Crosslines will consolidate its operations into a new building near U.S. 65 and Division. The move will bring the many services the non-profit offers under one roof, mitigating transportation hurdles for clients and improving employee efficiency.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 Board Drafts Resolution On County Surtax Issue
During Tuesday night’s Lebanon R3 School Board meeting, a resolution involving a proposed surtax reduction may have reached a final draft. Superintendent Dr. David Schmitz introduced the proposed draft of the resolution with a brief summary. Among several proposed tweaks to the resolution was an added emphasis on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
myozarksonline.com
Tickets are on sale now for the Missouri S&T student production of “She Kills Monsters.”
Tickets are on sale now for the Missouri University of Science and Technology student production of “She Kills Monsters.” Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 13th; Friday, October 14th; and Saturday, October 15th; with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16th. All performances will be at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. “She Kills Monsters” by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen is a high-octane dramatic comedy that dives into the world of fantasy role-playing games. Laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, it offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior in everyone. Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for Missouri S&T faculty, staff, and students with valid S&T IDs. The show contains mature content and adult language and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and over. Tickets can be purchased at the Leach Theatre Box Office, located inside the main entrance of Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu or by calling 573-341-4219. Service fees may apply to tickets purchased online.
sgfcitizen.org
Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper
Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
Humane Society holding vaccination and microchip clinic this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Keep your pets safe by bringing them to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. The low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is walk-in appointments only. The Humane Society is located at 3161 W. Norton Rd. in Springfield. According […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
Mountain Grove Family Supermarket closes after 85 years
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – Richards Brothers Supermarket on the square closed its doors for good Wednesday. The grocery store opened back in 1937. “My father started this business the year I was born,” Barbara White said. “It’s been in the family ever since.” In its opening, the store was only 20 feet wide. “The customers […]
KYTV
City leaders in Springfield recommend spending $7 million on services for the homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee voted to recommend the allocation of approximately $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects. The committee drafted a bill for approval by the city council at the October 17 meeting. The proposal...
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
KYTV
Family asks for help in the search for Springfield man with dementia, only speaks Russian
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks the third week in the search for a man reported missing from Springfield. Anatoli Dvorschi disappeared on September 25. Police say the 71-year-old suffers from dementia and only speaks Russian. The family reported him missing from his home on South Euclid. His home is six minutes from Sequiota Park, one of his favorite places.
myozarksonline.com
$25-Million project planned in Webster County
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning improvements in Webster County for 2025, and they are looking for input from members of the public. MoDOT will hold a public hearing which allows people to view the proposed improvements for the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route A in Diggins, as well as an interconnecting South Outer Road between Webster County Route A/NN in Diggins and Webster County Route Z in Fordland. The project includes removing 9 railroad crossings and building a bridge over Route 60 and BNSF Railroad. It also includes removing 9 Route 60 highway intersections and private accesses, and construction of an outer road between Route Z in Fordland and Route A in Diggins. The public hearing will be held on October 25th from 4 to 6pm at Diggins Baptist Church at 3700 Normandy Road in Seymour. For those who can’t make it to that meeting, a virtual public hearing will be online at modot.org/southwest October 25th to November 8th. The estimated cost of the project is around $28.4-million-dollars and construction is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2025.
Comments / 0