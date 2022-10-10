ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

No. 16 Indiana Welcomes No. 25 Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 16-ranked Indiana men's soccer (5-2-4, 1-1-3 B1G) returns to Bill Armstrong Stadium on Friday (Oct. 14) when it hosts Penn State (5-3-3, 2-0-2 B1G) in Big Ten Conference play. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Shut Down Defense Starts with Disguise

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It starts with Taulia Tagovailoa. It has to. Slow Maryland's big-play-making quarterback, contain him, pressure him and you put the Terrapins' potent offense in jeopardy, and give yourself a chance. Don't and life gets complicated fast. Indiana doesn't need complications. Victories top the priority list. Devon Matthews...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Thursday Takeaways: Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A second straight home game will bring Maryland to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 15) and Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media one final time prior to the Hoosiers meeting with the Terrapins on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. Below is a partial...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Field Hockey Heads North for Two Games in Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey is heading north this weekend to take on No. 10 Michigan and Michigan State. Both games are crucial heading into the home stretch of the regular season and for Indiana's Big Ten Tournament hopes. This weekend's set of games will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Bloomington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
iuhoosiers.com

Hometown Hero: Ashley Benson

The name Benson is synonymous with success in the history of Indiana Athletics. Before Ashley Benson, there was her father, Kent. The 1973 Mr. Basketball out of New Castle High School, Kent went on to star for Bob Knight's teams in the 70's. He played a pivotal role in the undefeated 1976 National Championship team and became the top overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Fall 1-0 in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Indiana women's soccer (2-6-6, 0-6-1) put two late equalizers on frame but could not find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss at No. 15 Michigan State (11-1-3, 6-0-1) on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • Michigan State found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Wrestling Adds C.J. Red as Volunteer Assistant Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– The Indiana Wrestling head coach Angel Escobedo has announced the addition of C.J. Red as the team's volunteer assistant coach. Red, an Indiana native, returns to his home state after completing his highly successful collegiate wrestling career at Nebraska this past spring. "I...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

‘Surreal’ Return Finds Carey Back Coaching Offensive Line

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Rod Carey insists he's not a miracle worker. He says he doesn't have a magic wand to turn Indiana's struggling offensive line into a Big Ten difference maker. What Carey does have as he takes over offensive line and run game coordinator duties heading into Saturday's home...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
Person
Ashley Benson
iuhoosiers.com

NOTEBOOK: Even Injured, Cam Jones Affects the Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones can't play, but he can lead. The injured senior linebacker stalks the sideline as if he were a coach, certainly a man on a mission, with this in mind -- elevate Indiana play and help deliver a much-needed victory. "He understands that he's the captain...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Transcript: Teri Moren at Big Ten Media Day

who is the head women's basketball coach at Indiana University. She does so much on the court and in the community implementing an event called Candy Stripe Crew, which is a clinic hosted by the Hoosiers women's basketball program for children and adults who are struggling with disabilities. She's...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Finish Sixth at Purdue Fall Invitational

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team finished in sixth place at the Purdue Fall Invitational at the Kampen Course on Tuesday. The Hoosiers closed out the tournament shooting an 886 (296-290-300; +22). Tennessee won the Purdue Fall Invitational after their 856-shot performance (286-277-293; -8). From...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Emily Fitzner: Senior Spotlight

Emily Fitzner was one of the first big recruits during the tenure of head coach Steve Aird. The lone First Team Under Armour All-American in program history, Fitzner became the face of a recruiting class that included Haley Armstrong and Ashley Zulauf. After a coaching change at USC, a school...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Stadium#Indiana University#Espn2#Hoosiers#Kickoff
iuhoosiers.com

Transcript: Mike Woodson at Big Ten Media Day

Below is a full transcript of the press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson as part of the Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner. Opening Statement. The next coach to the podium is the head...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks

As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Wbaltv.com

Nice-Middleton Bridge opens this week, ahead of schedule

NEWBURG, Md. — The new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge is opening ahead of schedule. Its opening Thursday comes almost three months ahead of schedule, rising 135 feet above the Potomac River. Gov. Larry Hogan held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the bridge, which connects...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTHR

Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
GREENSBURG, IN
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy