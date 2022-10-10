Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
iuhoosiers.com
No. 16 Indiana Welcomes No. 25 Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 16-ranked Indiana men's soccer (5-2-4, 1-1-3 B1G) returns to Bill Armstrong Stadium on Friday (Oct. 14) when it hosts Penn State (5-3-3, 2-0-2 B1G) in Big Ten Conference play. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET....
iuhoosiers.com
Shut Down Defense Starts with Disguise
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It starts with Taulia Tagovailoa. It has to. Slow Maryland's big-play-making quarterback, contain him, pressure him and you put the Terrapins' potent offense in jeopardy, and give yourself a chance. Don't and life gets complicated fast. Indiana doesn't need complications. Victories top the priority list. Devon Matthews...
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A second straight home game will bring Maryland to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 15) and Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media one final time prior to the Hoosiers meeting with the Terrapins on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. Below is a partial...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Heads North for Two Games in Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– Indiana Field Hockey is heading north this weekend to take on No. 10 Michigan and Michigan State. Both games are crucial heading into the home stretch of the regular season and for Indiana's Big Ten Tournament hopes. This weekend's set of games will be...
iuhoosiers.com
Hometown Hero: Ashley Benson
The name Benson is synonymous with success in the history of Indiana Athletics. Before Ashley Benson, there was her father, Kent. The 1973 Mr. Basketball out of New Castle High School, Kent went on to star for Bob Knight's teams in the 70's. He played a pivotal role in the undefeated 1976 National Championship team and became the top overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Fall 1-0 in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Indiana women's soccer (2-6-6, 0-6-1) put two late equalizers on frame but could not find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss at No. 15 Michigan State (11-1-3, 6-0-1) on Thursday night at DeMartin Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • Michigan State found the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Adds C.J. Red as Volunteer Assistant Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– The Indiana Wrestling head coach Angel Escobedo has announced the addition of C.J. Red as the team's volunteer assistant coach. Red, an Indiana native, returns to his home state after completing his highly successful collegiate wrestling career at Nebraska this past spring. "I...
iuhoosiers.com
‘Surreal’ Return Finds Carey Back Coaching Offensive Line
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Rod Carey insists he's not a miracle worker. He says he doesn't have a magic wand to turn Indiana's struggling offensive line into a Big Ten difference maker. What Carey does have as he takes over offensive line and run game coordinator duties heading into Saturday's home...
iuhoosiers.com
NOTEBOOK: Even Injured, Cam Jones Affects the Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones can't play, but he can lead. The injured senior linebacker stalks the sideline as if he were a coach, certainly a man on a mission, with this in mind -- elevate Indiana play and help deliver a much-needed victory. "He understands that he's the captain...
iuhoosiers.com
Transcript: Teri Moren at Big Ten Media Day
who is the head women's basketball coach at Indiana University. She does so much on the court and in the community implementing an event called Candy Stripe Crew, which is a clinic hosted by the Hoosiers women's basketball program for children and adults who are struggling with disabilities. She's...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Finish Sixth at Purdue Fall Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team finished in sixth place at the Purdue Fall Invitational at the Kampen Course on Tuesday. The Hoosiers closed out the tournament shooting an 886 (296-290-300; +22). Tennessee won the Purdue Fall Invitational after their 856-shot performance (286-277-293; -8). From...
iuhoosiers.com
Emily Fitzner: Senior Spotlight
Emily Fitzner was one of the first big recruits during the tenure of head coach Steve Aird. The lone First Team Under Armour All-American in program history, Fitzner became the face of a recruiting class that included Haley Armstrong and Ashley Zulauf. After a coaching change at USC, a school...
iuhoosiers.com
Transcript: Mike Woodson at Big Ten Media Day
Below is a full transcript of the press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson as part of the Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner. Opening Statement. The next coach to the podium is the head...
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout
What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks
As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
Wbaltv.com
Nice-Middleton Bridge opens this week, ahead of schedule
NEWBURG, Md. — The new Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas "Mac" Middleton Bridge is opening ahead of schedule. Its opening Thursday comes almost three months ahead of schedule, rising 135 feet above the Potomac River. Gov. Larry Hogan held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the bridge, which connects...
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
