2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6

Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Fantasy Football Week 6: FLEX rankings

Don't look now, but Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has looked pretty good since he returned from injury. He had a raucous fantasy outing in Week 4, scoring two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) and collecting a combined 63 yards. And while he returned to earth with just 4.40 half-PPR points in Week 5, he did average 5.5 yards a carry against the Bengals strong defense in a low-scoring game. It was his best mark of the season (he averaged 3.3 yards a carry in Week 3 and 3.2 yards a carry in Week 4).
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)

Here are my top takeaways from Week 5 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 6. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
PFF Says Add Cardinals WR Rondale Moore for Fantasy Football in Week 6

Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has played in the last two games after dealing with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season. His debut in Carolina wasn't all that inspiring, catching three receptions for 11 yards and a memorable fourth-down handoff that was blown up immediately by Brian Burns.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 6

How valuable is Kenneth Walker now that Rashaad Penny is out for the year? Should fantasy managers be worried about Ja'Marr Chase? Is Dalvin Cook someone to buy or sell? JJ talks about those players -- and more -- on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn,...
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Popular Week 6 Fantasy Football Add

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin is set to take over the backfield this week, and he's a favorite of plenty fantasy football analysts across the web. Benjamin - who was the only active running back for Arizona who didn't leave the game due to injury in Week 5 - played through cramps in the second half, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game.
