Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Fantasy Football Week 6: FLEX rankings
Don't look now, but Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has looked pretty good since he returned from injury. He had a raucous fantasy outing in Week 4, scoring two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) and collecting a combined 63 yards. And while he returned to earth with just 4.40 half-PPR points in Week 5, he did average 5.5 yards a carry against the Bengals strong defense in a low-scoring game. It was his best mark of the season (he averaged 3.3 yards a carry in Week 3 and 3.2 yards a carry in Week 4).
profootballnetwork.com
Alec Pierce Waiver Wire Week 6: Once a Sleeper, He’s Becoming a Starting-caliber Option for Fantasy
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 6, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Alec Pierce be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. the Jaguars?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)
Here are my top takeaways from Week 5 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 6. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
Yardbarker
PFF Says Add Cardinals WR Rondale Moore for Fantasy Football in Week 6
Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has played in the last two games after dealing with a hamstring injury at the beginning of the season. His debut in Carolina wasn't all that inspiring, catching three receptions for 11 yards and a memorable fourth-down handoff that was blown up immediately by Brian Burns.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks schedule, TV information: How to watch game Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Browns Jets vs. Packers | Jaguars vs. Colts...
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 6
How valuable is Kenneth Walker now that Rashaad Penny is out for the year? Should fantasy managers be worried about Ja'Marr Chase? Is Dalvin Cook someone to buy or sell? JJ talks about those players -- and more -- on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin Popular Week 6 Fantasy Football Add
Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin is set to take over the backfield this week, and he's a favorite of plenty fantasy football analysts across the web. Benjamin - who was the only active running back for Arizona who didn't leave the game due to injury in Week 5 - played through cramps in the second half, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game.
Comments / 0