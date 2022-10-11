ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for suspect in South Philadelphia double shooting

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4ACO_0iUDVPzA00

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday at 8th Street and Snyder Avenue.

Police were called to the scene for the reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers were notified that two shooting victims had been taken by a civilian vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

A 26-year-old man was listed in stable condition with a gunshot to the abdomen.

A woman in her mid-20s suffered a graze wound to the hip.

No arrests have been made.

Terry I
4d ago

That area been drug infested for years. Could be gang related too. No surprise.

fox29.com

Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video

Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Victim Found With Gunshot Wound To Head In Philadelphia: Report

A 32-year-old man was shot dead on a Philadelphia street in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a report by 6ABC. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound to the head along the 3200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane at around 3 a.m., the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

