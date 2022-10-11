Nick Lombardo got a $4,500 lesson on the military draft in his Kent State tuition bill. The 2021 graduate of a private high school in Akron neglected to sign up for the Selective Service System, as all American men are expected to on their 18th birthdays. Though a draft hasn’t been called up since the Vietnam War, failing to register with selective services is grounds for felony prison time, hefty fines, denial of employment (like a job with the United States Postal Service) and — on a state-by-state basis — extra tuition or all-out bans on enrolling in public colleges and universities.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO