J.D. Vance's Chances of Beating Tim Ryan With 6 Weeks Left to Campaign
The Ohio Senate race between Republican candidate J.D. Vance and Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is neck and neck as a new survey shows Ryan ahead by 3 percentage points, six weeks out from the November 8 election. The Spectrum News/Siena College poll of 642 likely Ohio voters conducted between September...
JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race
As Ohio's two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are.
How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate
CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on NBC4. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
Democrat Ohio US Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan once called for an end to 'unfair' cash bail system
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, once called for a nationwide end to cash bail, calling the system “inherently unfair.”
Tim Ryan's Chances of Beating J.D. Vance in Ohio, According to Polls
Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan has a narrow lead over Republican J.D. Vance in the still too-close-to-call race for Ohio's Senate seat, according to a poll. A survey of 642 likely Ohio voters conducted between September 18-22 placed Ryan ahead of the Donald Trump-endorsed Vance by 46 percent to 43 percent.
Ryan/Vance U.S. Senate debate
Ohio Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance trade barbs during 1st debate
The Senate race in Ohio is being closely watched, as Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Republican venture capitalist J.D. Vance — nearly even in the polls — vie to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R). During their first debate Monday night, Ryan and...
Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024
Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s...
Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
