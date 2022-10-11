ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Washington Examiner

JD Vance slams 'fraud' Tim Ryan ahead of first Ohio Senate debate

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance slammed his Democratic opponent Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) ahead of the pair's first debate set for Monday evening. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Vance called Ryan "a fraud" and expressed optimism that on Election Day he would be...
WKBN

Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race

As Ohio's two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are.
NBC4 Columbus

How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on NBC4. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan/Vance U.S. Senate debate

Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers …. Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3fMn59W. What happened at the Ohio U.S. Senate debate between …. What happened at the Ohio U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and JD Vance. 16-year-old brings loaded...
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio men not registered for military draft pay hundreds of thousands extra for college

Nick Lombardo got a $4,500 lesson on the military draft in his Kent State tuition bill. The 2021 graduate of a private high school in Akron neglected to sign up for the Selective Service System, as all American men are expected to on their 18th birthdays. Though a draft hasn’t been called up since the Vietnam War, failing to register with selective services is grounds for felony prison time, hefty fines, denial of employment (like a job with the United States Postal Service) and — on a state-by-state basis — extra tuition or all-out bans on enrolling in public colleges and universities.
The Hill

Ryan slams Vance: ‘Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser’

Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan slammed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance during a televised debate Monday, calling him an “ass-kisser.”. Ryan referenced a comment former President Trump made at a Youngstown rally last month where he said to laughs, “J.D. is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.”
Cleveland.com

Ryan-Vance debate: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Baseball team’s name change didn’t come up in the first debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, it had in a primary debate and Fox News interview when Vance hit former opponent Matt Dolan, whose family owns the team, over the name change. Vance had called out the Dolan’s for weakness giving into the ‘woke mob.’
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court rejects East Cleveland mayor’s attempt to block recall election

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King’s attempt to stop a recall election Nov. 8. King and the city’s law director, Willa Hemmons, had sought to stop the election, citing the fact that a filing with the petitions to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections exceeded the limit of 200 words. King and Hemmons said the board should have decertified the recall petition.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU announces kickoff time versus Iowa

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former servicemembers could become school teachers without a license if one Republican lawmaker gets his way. State Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) introduced Senate Bill 361 last Monday which would allow Ohio school districts to hire unlicensed veterans who were honorably discharged or medically separated from the force as school teachers, […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans up and down the ballot claimed fraud in 2020 election

Ohio’s upcoming elections are flush with Republicans who denied the reality of the last one. In races for Congress, statewide offices, and seats in the state legislature, Republicans up and down the ballot have alleged voter fraud in 2020. In some cases, they baselessly claimed the scale of the fraud was enough to tip the […] The post Ohio Republicans up and down the ballot claimed fraud in 2020 election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
