Today: Sct’d showers, heavier later, few storms, high 74. After a great start to the workweek, changes are on the way as a cold front moves into the Midwest. Expect just a few isolated showers earlier in the day, becoming more scattered as we head toward the mid afternoon hours. Then as we approach the evening commute timeframe and later, rain gets much heavier, and we will be watching for the development of a strong to severe storm or two.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO