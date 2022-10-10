ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Poll: Majority of Ohioans oppose Heartbeat Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New polling data is offering a glimpse at how Ohioans feel about abortion laws. According to polling conducted by NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill, 54.3% of voters oppose Ohio’s Heartbeat Law — which bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, with no […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s largest hotel now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Marysville, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & rumbles ahead of midweek cold front for Columbus area

Wednesday: Mixed clouds early, showers, rumbles late, breezy, high 75. Thursday: Early AM showers, clearing, windy, colder, high 62. It has been another beautiful day today with temps running nearly a half dozen above normal in the lower to middle 70s today. Tonight we will see clouds increase, so as temps fall through the 60s during the evening, numbers will be slower to fall overnight and will drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
NBC4 Columbus

Rain showers, few storms later Wednesday; cool down to end week

Today: Sct’d showers, heavier later, few storms, high 74. After a great start to the workweek, changes are on the way as a cold front moves into the Midwest. Expect just a few isolated showers earlier in the day, becoming more scattered as we head toward the mid afternoon hours. Then as we approach the evening commute timeframe and later, rain gets much heavier, and we will be watching for the development of a strong to severe storm or two.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy