Poll: Majority of Ohioans oppose Heartbeat Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New polling data is offering a glimpse at how Ohioans feel about abortion laws. According to polling conducted by NBC4, Emerson College, and The Hill, 54.3% of voters oppose Ohio’s Heartbeat Law — which bans abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, with no […]
Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components […]
Ohio builders took $174,000 in pay without finishing work, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services. The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and […]
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
Charges filed against fishermen accused in cheating scandal
Investigators have also seized a boat and trailer from one of the anglers accused of cheating at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Ohio last month.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie […]
Carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care center sends dozens to hospital: ‘Dangerously high levels’
Dozens of people have been transported to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a day care center in Pennsylvania, according to local authorities.
Rain & rumbles ahead of midweek cold front for Columbus area
Wednesday: Mixed clouds early, showers, rumbles late, breezy, high 75. Thursday: Early AM showers, clearing, windy, colder, high 62. It has been another beautiful day today with temps running nearly a half dozen above normal in the lower to middle 70s today. Tonight we will see clouds increase, so as temps fall through the 60s during the evening, numbers will be slower to fall overnight and will drop into the lower to middle 50s overnight.
Rain showers, few storms later Wednesday; cool down to end week
Today: Sct’d showers, heavier later, few storms, high 74. After a great start to the workweek, changes are on the way as a cold front moves into the Midwest. Expect just a few isolated showers earlier in the day, becoming more scattered as we head toward the mid afternoon hours. Then as we approach the evening commute timeframe and later, rain gets much heavier, and we will be watching for the development of a strong to severe storm or two.
