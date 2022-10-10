Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH: Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna still friends?
Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship has gone through many ups and downs over the years, but are the two still friends after all the drama?. The reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Kyle become emotional as she tried to open up about her and Lisa’s friendship.
realitytitbit.com
RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirm split amid divorce rumors
RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirm they have gone their separate ways in a joint statement online. It comes after rumors appeared claiming Cynthia Bailey and partner Mike had filed for divorce. Fans got to see a glimpse of their relationship while Cynthia had been a part of...
realitytitbit.com
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death
Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life star Henry J Foots died just over a year after his TLC debut
Henry J Foots sadly passed away several months after his story aired on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. When his episode was shown on October 12th, viewers tried to find out where he is now, leaving them devastated over the news. At 715 lbs, Henry began his weight loss journey...
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
realitytitbit.com
The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes says he'll now make people 'earn his trust'
The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes has opened up over his split with star Katie Thurston, one year after they announced they were going their separate ways. In an honest chat, the TV star admitted he now wants to ensure people ‘earn’ his trust following their relationship. Speaking to...
realitytitbit.com
Bachelor in Paradise star Salley Carson's ex-fiance is a neurosurgeon
Salley Carson is looking for her match on Bachelor in Paradise following her previous stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. She was almost married before joining the ABC dating series… Who was her fiance?. According to bartender Wells Adams, the reality TV personality went to talk...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner stopped bleaching her locks and has gone au naturel
Wave goodbye to Kylie Jenner‘s hair extensions, as she has pledged to grow out her natural locks. She took to Instagram to document her hair journey as she embraces her shoulder-length barnet, and fans are loving it. From green to blonde to brown, there’s not many hair colors Kylie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event
Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian admits her and Pete had fireplace intimacy in grandma's 'honor'
During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim wasn’t afraid to open up about the intimate parts of her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson as she told us about their night of passion by the fireplace in honor of her grandma. In the scene, Kim met up with sister...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner is making us green with envy after pizza date with Hailey Bieber
The spooky season is just around the corner, and Kylie Jenner celebrated it with her BFF Hailey Bieber, searching for a late-night snack in the streets of Hollywood. The Kardashians are the biggest fans when it comes to big celebrations like Halloween and Christmas. Planning their looks in advance, Kylie was the first to bring out her Kardashian Halloween spirit by joining her close friend Hailey Bieber dressed as a witch.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's tribute to angel baby on anniversary after 'traumatic' miscarriage
Tori Roloff has paid a moving tribute to her angel baby after she suffered a miscarriage last year, as she opens up on feeling “grateful” for her family. Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff shared the devastating news they had suffered a miscarriage in March 2021 following an ultrasound appointment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley split 7 months after he bought her a house
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s relationship was hugely supported by Teen Mom fans over the last year. That’s why it was a major shock for viewers when the pair announced they were going on separate paths. Six months ago, Jaylan purchased a new home for Leah before he...
realitytitbit.com
Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'
Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
realitytitbit.com
Fans concerned Scott Disick's 'voice has changed' as he gives Kendall advice
Scott Disick fans expressed their concerns after claiming to spot a change in his voice. It comes as he makes his first appearance on the second season of The Kardashians. Scott has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade. The reality star was a regular face during the Keeping Up With The Kardarshian original E! series.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner admits fears over aging and wants to live as 'long as possible'
Kris Jenner has opened about her fears of aging after doctors revealed she needed hip replacement surgery. It comes after the reality star had been experiencing pain for several weeks. In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris went on a trip to Palm Springs with her longtime beau Corey...
realitytitbit.com
Love Island star Gemma Owen backs Maya Jama hosting duties
Love Island contestant Gemma Owen spoke to Reality Titbit and the media at the National Television Awards 2022 and the star was sure to let us know she’s more than happy with the choice of Maya Jama as host. Gemma joined a bunch of celebs as they arrived at...
Comments / 0