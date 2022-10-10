ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOBH: Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna still friends?

Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship has gone through many ups and downs over the years, but are the two still friends after all the drama?. The reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Kyle become emotional as she tried to open up about her and Lisa’s friendship.
RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirm split amid divorce rumors

RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill confirm they have gone their separate ways in a joint statement online. It comes after rumors appeared claiming Cynthia Bailey and partner Mike had filed for divorce. Fans got to see a glimpse of their relationship while Cynthia had been a part of...
American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
Bachelor in Paradise star Salley Carson's ex-fiance is a neurosurgeon

Salley Carson is looking for her match on Bachelor in Paradise following her previous stint on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. She was almost married before joining the ABC dating series… Who was her fiance?. According to bartender Wells Adams, the reality TV personality went to talk...
Kylie Jenner stopped bleaching her locks and has gone au naturel

Wave goodbye to Kylie Jenner‘s hair extensions, as she has pledged to grow out her natural locks. She took to Instagram to document her hair journey as she embraces her shoulder-length barnet, and fans are loving it. From green to blonde to brown, there’s not many hair colors Kylie...
Fans joke about 'absent Kylie Jenner' as she misses another Kardashian event

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated the launch of her brand, Lemme. However, fans were quick to notice Kylie Jenner’s absence from her sister’s big day. Kylie Jenner‘s absence from some family gatherings isn’t anything new, and it has sort of become a joke among fans when she’s missing from family photos. Though there isn’t any bad blood between the sisters, fans wondered where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was.
Kylie Jenner is making us green with envy after pizza date with Hailey Bieber

The spooky season is just around the corner, and Kylie Jenner celebrated it with her BFF Hailey Bieber, searching for a late-night snack in the streets of Hollywood. The Kardashians are the biggest fans when it comes to big celebrations like Halloween and Christmas. Planning their looks in advance, Kylie was the first to bring out her Kardashian Halloween spirit by joining her close friend Hailey Bieber dressed as a witch.
Former child star raps about what happened after 'being dropped by Simon Cowell'

Singer Annika Rose who became a child star when she was signed by Simon Cowell age 13 has recalled how she was later dropped from his label. Annika Rose, known as Nik, is a singer who has amassed millions of viewers on social media with her talented voice. At the age of 13, she signed under Simon Cowell‘s management, but she says she was”dropped” five years later.
Fans concerned Scott Disick's 'voice has changed' as he gives Kendall advice

Scott Disick fans expressed their concerns after claiming to spot a change in his voice. It comes as he makes his first appearance on the second season of The Kardashians. Scott has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade. The reality star was a regular face during the Keeping Up With The Kardarshian original E! series.
Love Island star Gemma Owen backs Maya Jama hosting duties

Love Island contestant Gemma Owen spoke to Reality Titbit and the media at the National Television Awards 2022 and the star was sure to let us know she’s more than happy with the choice of Maya Jama as host. Gemma joined a bunch of celebs as they arrived at...
