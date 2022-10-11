ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

TikTok Video Reveals Secret Chick-fil-A Lemonade Recipe

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

Social media has once again peeled back the curtain to reveal something about Chick-fil-A Lemonade that a lot of us have wondered about for years. I have to admit, I am a fan of the lemonade of Chick-fil-A but I have never really given a lot of thought to how they created their tasty brew, although technically it isn’t brewed at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfN4p_0iUDE6rr00
Townsquare Media

A Chick-fil-A worker posted a video on the social media platform where he shows in great detail how the franchise creates its “diet lemonade”. Now the Chik-fil-A website says the classic diet lemonade is made with only three ingredients. Those are real lemon juice not from concentrate, Splenda No Calorie Sweetener, and water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUGUG_0iUDE6rr00
Wall Street Journal via YouTube

And as we look at the video posted by @slimeball.ceey on Tik Tok we see exactly what the recipe suggests, however, there is certainly something missing that I think a lot of us were expecting. Namely, fresh lemons. Here, watch for yourself, and then we’ll discuss.

@slimeball.ceey

now yk‍♂️ #fyp #foryou #viral #lemonade #cfa #chickfila #chickfilalemonade #clt

♬ original sound – drakelover

I was kind of thinking there should be lemons and lemon peels everywhere but alas, Chick-fil-A can no longer pull the wool over my eyes. A lot of commenters on @slimeball.ceey’s video were just as perplexed as me.

They wanted to see lemons getting squeezed. One commenter, a former employee at Chick-fil-A even said they actually had to squeeze lemons when he was behind the counter, so maybe the lemon pulp pouch is a new innovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oETJR_0iUDE6rr00
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Now that has gotten me wondering if other franchise restaurants take shortcuts with their lemonade. Does Raising Cane’s use hand-squeezed lemons or do they use pulp? Or do they, use a powder mix?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEZ65_0iUDE6rr00
Raising Cane’s, Facebook

According to this website that specializes in copycat recipes they say Cane’s uses lemon juice but they don’t disclose whether it’s fresh squeezed, fresh in a bag, fresh from frozen concentrate, or some other lemon juice elixir blended especially for them.

According to the Cane’s website, it says “fresh-squeezed lemonade”. I guess we’ll have to wait on a Raisin’ Canes Tik Tok to go viral before we find out for sure.

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: TikTok Video Reveals Secret Chick-fil-A Lemonade Recipe

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Takeout-Inspired Chinese Chicken Recipe

Sometimes, you can get the taste of Chinese takeout without even leaving your home. When it comes to foods you order for takeout, Chinese is the go-to for many people and most people have the same local spot that they order from over and over again. This recipe for Chinese chicken is takeout-inspired. All you need is some chicken and a few additional ingredients for the delicious and flavorful sauce that compliments the chicken so well and voila, you have a takeout meal at home. Just serve over a bed of rice or noodles and you're in business!
RECIPES
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream

Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status

The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Chick Fil A#Raisin#Food Drink#Tiktok Video Reveals#Townsquare Media#Chik#Wall Street Journal#Slimeball#Clt
Taste Of Home

How to Make Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Vegans and non-vegans alike will love these tofu chicken nuggets. They’re simple to make and freezer-friendly. Make a big batch, pop them in the freezer and reheat them when you’re in need of a quick and easy meal. I love cooking with tofu. It’s incredibly versatile and has...
RECIPES
msn.com

Healthy Baked Feta Pasta (TikTok Pasta)

Wait until you try Healthy Baked Feta Pasta. Feta TikTok pasta is a healthier, lighter version of the viral TikTok pasta dish that’s taking over the internet. This easy recipe uses just a few ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight dinner. The best part about this dish is that it’s so versatile- you can use any type of pasta you like, and add in whatever vegetables or proteins you have on hand. If you’re looking for a quick, healthy, and delicious dinner option, look no further than this Lightened Up TikTok Pasta Recipe!
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy