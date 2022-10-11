TikTok Video Reveals Secret Chick-fil-A Lemonade Recipe

Social media has once again peeled back the curtain to reveal something about Chick-fil-A Lemonade that a lot of us have wondered about for years. I have to admit, I am a fan of the lemonade of Chick-fil-A but I have never really given a lot of thought to how they created their tasty brew, although technically it isn’t brewed at all.

Townsquare Media

A Chick-fil-A worker posted a video on the social media platform where he shows in great detail how the franchise creates its “diet lemonade”. Now the Chik-fil-A website says the classic diet lemonade is made with only three ingredients. Those are real lemon juice not from concentrate, Splenda No Calorie Sweetener, and water.

Wall Street Journal via YouTube

And as we look at the video posted by @slimeball.ceey on Tik Tok we see exactly what the recipe suggests, however, there is certainly something missing that I think a lot of us were expecting. Namely, fresh lemons. Here, watch for yourself, and then we’ll discuss.

I was kind of thinking there should be lemons and lemon peels everywhere but alas, Chick-fil-A can no longer pull the wool over my eyes. A lot of commenters on @slimeball.ceey’s video were just as perplexed as me.

They wanted to see lemons getting squeezed. One commenter, a former employee at Chick-fil-A even said they actually had to squeeze lemons when he was behind the counter, so maybe the lemon pulp pouch is a new innovation.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Now that has gotten me wondering if other franchise restaurants take shortcuts with their lemonade. Does Raising Cane’s use hand-squeezed lemons or do they use pulp? Or do they, use a powder mix?

Raising Cane’s, Facebook

According to this website that specializes in copycat recipes they say Cane’s uses lemon juice but they don’t disclose whether it’s fresh squeezed, fresh in a bag, fresh from frozen concentrate, or some other lemon juice elixir blended especially for them.

According to the Cane’s website, it says “fresh-squeezed lemonade”. I guess we’ll have to wait on a Raisin’ Canes Tik Tok to go viral before we find out for sure.