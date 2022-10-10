ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Guest picker announced for College GameDay in Knoxville

For the second time this season, Knoxville will be the center of the college football world. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ much-anticipated matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday evening, ESPN announced that Vols legend Peyton Manning will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding to their receiving core following Monday night's loss to the AFC West rival Chiefs. Per Adam Schefter: "Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents..." Wilson, a former Kansas City Chief, played four seasons in Arrowhead...
NFL
atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club

The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
NFL
Salina Post

Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn't mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
atozsports.com

NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent

Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO

