Just.a.Texas.girl
2d ago
Thank you for this article. Thank you for clarifying asylum and how it works. You can’t just show up at our border…oops well right now you can. 😡
Jane Doe
1d ago
what this article fails to mention is that while they're waiting their court date, the US taxpayer is on the hook for them for their medical, welfare and social services.
Moneysaver
1d ago
If you read the article, most of these people will not qualify since they’re not persecuted due to race, political belief, etc. Their reason for coming is more economic or work related than being persecuted at home. Thus they don’t qualify for asylum.
