Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave

The Elmont Memorial High School principal whose mysterious leave prompted community outrage was back in school on Tuesday.

Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.

While the community has welcomed his reinstatement, which was announced in an email last week, many are still looking for answers as to why he was ever removed .

"He just left unannounced - it was instant and quick - there was no word on anything," says Quincy Velez, a student at the school "It took days, it took weeks until we had something to work with."

Dougherty reunited with students and received an outpouring of love, as he told them he would return Oct. 11.

"I just want to say thank you all and I'm back where I need to be," Dougherty said upon his return.

Dougherty and the Sewanhaka Central School District have still not provided an answer for what happened.

Lynette Battle, a parent and PTSA president, says they are happy to have Dougherty back but that their fight is not over.

She says parents want more transparency from the school board.

"There's a big loss of trust," Battle says.

Parents and students are now vowing to be present and involved at every school board meeting going forward.