ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5rQn_0iUCrKXI00

The Elmont Memorial High School principal whose mysterious leave prompted community outrage was back in school on Tuesday.

Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.

While the community has welcomed his reinstatement, which was announced in an email last week, many are still looking for answers as to why he was ever removed .

"He just left unannounced - it was instant and quick - there was no word on anything," says Quincy Velez, a student at the school "It took days, it took weeks until we had something to work with."

Dougherty reunited with students and received an outpouring of love, as he told them he would return Oct. 11.

"I just want to say thank you all and I'm back where I need to be," Dougherty said upon his return.

Dougherty and the Sewanhaka Central School District have still not provided an answer for what happened.

Lynette Battle, a parent and PTSA president, says they are happy to have Dougherty back but that their fight is not over.

She says parents want more transparency from the school board.

"There's a big loss of trust," Battle says.

Parents and students are now vowing to be present and involved at every school board meeting going forward.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Dougherty
Person
Kevin Love
longislandadvance.net

Two local teens bring home awards

Local teens Allison Mullaney of Suffolk County and Catherine Cain of Brookhaven recently nabbed a Young Artist Academy Award in Los Angeles last weekend. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Central School#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus High School#Elmont Memorial H S#Ptsa#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy