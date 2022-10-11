ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Seasonal and dry with highs in the upper-60s; rain expected Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

NEW AND NEXT: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says it will be sunny and seasonal today, until about midweek when Connecticut could see some decent rainfall. A shower or a possible storm could come through Thursday and linger into Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and nice. Highs around 70 and lows around 50. Light SW wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 70 and lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a late-day shower or storm possible lingering into Friday. Highs around 70 and lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Lingering shower with skies turning mostly to partly cloudy. Slightly cooler and breezy. Highs in the 60s and lows around 50.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm chance. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

