Natrona County Rewrites Zoning Code
Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code. This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code. Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.
Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices
Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween. That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Three separate buildings...
Casper Council Talks Discusses how to Keep City Pools Afloat
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about how the city could get more money out of the five pools operated by the city. Across the different pools in the 2022 fiscal year, the Aquatics Center had...
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies
The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment
Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday. That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS. Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.
Mills Police Department Asking for Help Locating Missing Juvenile
The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile out of Mills. Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming area. If you see Angelo or know where he is,...
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
Casper Vs. Gillette Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has it's own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for your?. In the video...
Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
Wyoming rodeo team keeps rolling through CRMR
LARAMIE -- It was about as close as the University of Wyoming and Casper College have been during a Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) rodeo competition this fall, but the Cowboys managed to hold off their main rival in winning their third team title with just one more regional rodeo left on the fall docket.
Natrona Sweeps Legler Cross Country Meet in Casper
The annual Glen Legler cross-country meet featured the Casper schools, Wyoming Indian plus a few runners from Moorcroft and Wright. In the girl's race, Ally Wheeler of Natrona took the tape with a time of 19.37.41 with her teammate Ashley Gross 2nd in 20.03.59. Natrona's Nichole Clark placed 3rd in 20.07.76 and fellow Fillie runners Cierra Daniels and Lexie Ranson were 4th and 5th respectively. Mallory Jones of Moorcroft who took 2nd place at last year's 2A State meet was 6th in 20.57.45. In the team standings for the ladies, Natrona was first with 15 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 48, and Wyoming Indian 3rd with 85.
Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch
Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
BE A VENDOR at 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th
2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.
It’s Official: McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning to Casper Oct. 18
We heard the rumors. We prayed they were true. And now, it's official - McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are returning on October 18. That was confirmed by the fast food franchise itself. "We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don't...
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
PHOTOS: Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn
The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park. The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more....
Studio City Constructing New Premium Luxury Theaters With Heated Recliners
Studio City East and Studio City Mesa are hard at work, constructing new premium luxury auditoriums at both theaters and they're nearing completion. On September 19, WyoMovies posted an update on the theaters, with photos detailing the progress of the auditoriums. "The walls are now completely black," WyoMovies wrote. "Next...
