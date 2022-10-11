Davante Adams was frustrated after the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll regret how he took out that frustration. On his way back to the locker room after the game, Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground. ESPN's cameras caught the act and played it on "SportsCenter" after the game. It's not a good look for Adams and the NFL will not take kindly to it either.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO