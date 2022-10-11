Troy Aikman urges NFL Competition Committee to ‘take the dresses off’ after Chiefs’ penalty controversy

Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman refuses to acknowledge Patrick Mahomes passing him on all-time list
Mahomes passed Aikman on the career touchdowns thrown list when he threw No.166 to tight end Travis Kelce in his 68th career game. Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't remark on Mahomes' milestone, and Aikman's silence spoke volumes to viewers watching at home.
NFL・
Denver Broncos Announce Official Week 6 Decision On Quarterback Russell Wilson
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s status for Week 6 vs. Chargers after shoulder procedure
Russell Wilson is ready. The Denver Broncos star quarterback, who underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder last week, “should be ready to play” in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Broncos beat reporter Zak Stevens. Per Stevens, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that “Russell’s...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters Week 6 as home underdog for first time in career
Among the slew of marquee matchups on the NFL Week 6 docket is an AFC divisional round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Even before the two teams take the field, history will be made as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the contest as a home underdog for the first time in his six-year pro career.
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6
NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills prediction, pick, odds: Will Patrick Mahomes dominate against Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs will play a home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. This game isn't primetime, despite both teams being 4-1 on the season. The Chiefs and Bills have a ton of history over the last couple of seasons. The Chiefs have defeated the Bills in back-to-back postseason games, but the Bills still won their previous head-to-head meeting in the regular season.
Texans Offer Fans Discount for Deshaun Watson Jersey Swap
Houston’s former quarterback, now a member of the Browns, is serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.
