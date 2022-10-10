ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Compassionate Heart Ministries Receives A Major Donation

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – F45 Training’s North Holland location reached the $2,500 benchmark of their first-ever Charity Challenge, which will be donated to Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zeeland, MI. Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization that builds inclusive relationships in Christ for families and...
HOLLAND, MI
Halloween
Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend

Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library

A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
SPRING LAKE, MI
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan

The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
One Road Project Done, Another Road Work Headache Continues

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – One long-term road project is now complete in eastern Allegan County, while motorists in the Holland area have an ongoing, recurring headache to deal with. On Tuesday, officials of the state Department of Transportation, the Allegan County Road Commission and the Gun Lake...
HOLLAND, MI
GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell

Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

