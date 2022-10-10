Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini says decision to end her marriage to Morgan Evans was ‘rough’
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about pulling the plug on her marriage to Morgan Evans, calling the decision “rough.” As previously reported, Page Six confirmed in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage. While promoting her new album, “Subject to Change,” the 29-year-old singer told CBS Mornings that her decision to get divorced didn’t happen overnight. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker said. “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that...
Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves in New Video to Announce She's 'Going Country'
Ciara dropped some unexpected news on social media, announcing to her fans that "CC’s going Country Ya’ll!🤟🏽." In a video, Ciara dances around on what looks like an airport runway to the song "Y'all Life" by Walker Hayes. In the caption, she revealed, "Ahhhh!! Performing with...
Kelsea Ballerini Calls Decision to Divorce Morgan Evans Not a ‘Sudden One’: ‘This Is Just No Longer Good Anymore’
Clearing the air. Amid her divorce from Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini addressed misconceptions about calling it quits. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the Tennessee native, 29, told CBS Mornings on Monday, October 3. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want More Even Kids After Current Pregnancy (Exclusive)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have even more babies on the brain. The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, are currently expecting a third child after suffering a devastating late-term pregnancy loss in 2020. In a new interview with ET, Legend opens up about the possibility of expanding their brood even further after Teigen gives birth.
Bachelor Nation’s Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: ‘I Wish the World Knew the Clare That I Know’
Finding her perfect match! Bachelor Nation‘s Clare Crawley is engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, Us Weekly confirms. “Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” the Mascot Sports CEO, 45, told Us exclusively on Monday, October 10. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Dazzles in Purple Sequin Dress on Red Carpet with Val Chmerkovskiy: Photos
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are expecting their first baby together, a son, early next year Jenna Johnson is serving up a glamorous maternity look! The professional dancer, who is currently expecting her first baby with Val Chmerkovskiy, put her baby bump on display Wednesday night as she dazzled in a purple sequin dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros. Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, posed together on the red carpet, with the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer matching his wife in a dark purple suit. The...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She Rocks Out To 'Empowering' Playlist Featuring Kelly Clarkson
All about the girl power! Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to her Instagram Stories to share a few tracks from one of her favorite, "empowering" playlists that she made when she just wasn't in the mood for love songs. "So the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on it's always songs about your love and forever love," she explained in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, October 8. "And I just remember thinking 'ugh.' So I made this empowering playlist."'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'SO PROUD' AFTER DAUGHTER TRUELY...
‘Release this now!’: Fans go wild for Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith’s duet of ‘Breakaway’
Fans are very excited after Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith dueted Clarkson’s 2004 single “Breakaway”.The singers were performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show when they impressed viewers with their powerful harmonies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)The 40-year-old Clarkson and 30-year-old Smith seemed completely at ease dueting the song, which has been met with an extreme reaction from fans.“RELEASE THIS AS A SINGLE NOWWWWWWW!!!!!!,” wrote American Talk Show Host Andy Cohen under the...
Lunchbox Does Elevator Karaoke With Strangers in Las Vegas
Lunchbox gave everyone a good laugh with his karaoke!
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Take A Break From Rehearsing ‘Wicked’ To Pose For Mirror Selfie Together: Photo
Ariana Grande, 28, and Cynthia Erivo, 35, have become fast friends on the set of the Wicked film adaptation. The duo posed in an adorable mirror selfie that Ariana posted to Instagram within a carousel of behind-the-scenes pics on October 11. The “7 Rings” hitmaker wore a black dress as she sat behind Cynthia, who was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, matching sweatpants, and a green beanie. Both ladies sat on the ground in what appeared to be the rehearsal studio.
Mark Ronson expecting first baby with wife Grace Gummer
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have revealed they’re expecting their first child together. The Grammy-winning producer and the actress confirmed the baby news when they stepped out in New York on Tuesday for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party. Gummer, the daughter of Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, was seen wearing a burnt orange sweater dress and matching coat as she showed off her growing baby bump. Ronson posed alongside his wife, dressed in a tan suit and a pink turtleneck.
