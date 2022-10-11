Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
AZFamily
Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
Valley men accused of trying to sell 400K fentanyl pills to undercover agent
AVONDALE, Ariz. — An undercover investigation in Avondale has resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of over 400,000 fentanyl pills, records show. On Sept. 21, undercover Homeland Security agents attempted to conduct a "buy-bust" operation by purchasing thousands of multi-colored fentanyl pills, referred to as "skittles" by investigators.
12news.com
Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family
PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested, accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police say a man who robbed a bank was arrested following a foot pursuit in Casa Grande. According to police, officers responded on Oct. 11 to a Wells Fargo bank near Florence Boulevard and Colorado Street after a suspect allegedly walked into the bank wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a gun, and gave a bank teller a note demanding money.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
AZFamily
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
AZFamily
Women caught after allegedly trying to rob Phoenix antique store a second time
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Owners of a local antique store say they’re out thousands of dollars after two women stole from them, and it was all caught on camera. The robbery happened at Antique Gatherings on 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Owner, Amanda Wilson, says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. This ultimately led to a foot pursuit between Wilson, good Samaritans, and Phoenix Police. “These people knew what they were doing,” Wilson said.
Records: Jury acquits woman accused of murdering husband in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A woman arrested in Gilbert for allegedly fatally shooting her husband in 2016 has been acquitted in court of his murder. Jennifer Smith, 33, was found not guilty of second-degree murder last month in Maricopa County...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
Glendale makes panhandling a crime
GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city. “It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said. Drivers 12News...
'Don't stop, keep moving': 3 ways you can stay safe during shooting situations
PHOENIX — It's a terrifying situation that no one wants to consider, but experts say people need to. In two separate incidents a day apart, large crowds in the Valley ran and ducked for cover when multiple gunshots rang out. On Saturday night, people ran and screamed at the...
One Arizona City Makes Panhandling A Crime
“The goal of the city of Glendale isn’t to generate revenue off these people."
12news.com
Tenant says rent was paid just before massive fire in Sunnyslope. Now she and others have nowhere to go
PHOENIX — Five days after a fire left more than 80 people without a home, the residents of a burned apartment complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street in Sunnyslope are still searching for answers – and help. Surrounded by a chain link fence, the devastation from...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
Fronteras Desk
If passed, Phoenix's abortion resolution would follow a similar measure passed months ago in Tucson
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would direct local law enforcement to deprioritize abortion-ban enforcement. The move came just as an Arizona appeals court blocked enforcement on a Civil War-era law that bans almost all abortion. If passed, Phoenix would be the second...
