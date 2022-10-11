Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man admits to killing father before shootout with SWAT outside Glendale home, documents say
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man suspected of killing his father has been released from the hospital with court documents revealing more information on an alleged homicide and a shootout with police at a Glendale home in August. Rafael Vargas-Olvera, 26, is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree murder and 15 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab supervisor says fentanyl has taken over their lab
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix police crime lab says they used to see mostly meth and heroin, but now fentanyl has completely taken over. They say they’re seeing many people knowingly buy and take fentanyl pills. “Right now, yes, we are on pace to test more fentanyl this year than we did in 2021. Last year, it was 4,600 identifications, and right now, we’re on pace for about 5,400 identifications this year,” said Roger Schneider, who supervises the drug section at the lab.
AZFamily
Woman struck by suspected intoxicated driver near Tolleson had leg, foot amputated
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman lost part of her legs after a man possibly high on drugs crashed into her car while on Interstate 10 in Tolleson on Monday, new court documents reveal. In court paperwork obtained by Arizona’s Family, a Department of Public Safety trooper said 40-year-old Duse-Timothy L. Coates was driving his Range Rover Evoque in the HOV lane when for some reason, went into the lane next to him and rear-ended the woman’s Hyundai near Avondale Boulevard just before 9 p.m. The victim’s car spun toward the far-right side of the freeway, struck a guardrail, and rolled over, which was when her right foot was severed, DPS said. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors amputated her left leg below the knee and her right leg below the ankle.
KOLD-TV
Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
12news.com
Phoenix mom shot and killed in front of family
PHOENIX — No words can explain the pain Yenni Dominguez-Leyva’s husband and five children feel. Their beloved wife and mother was shot and killed in front of them early Monday morning. “She was a great woman, an incredible mother, a really good sister,” the victim’s husband, Alejandro Hernandez,...
kyma.com
Gunshots fired at vehicle with multiple children inside, adult passenger dies
PHOENIX — A woman is dead after the car she was in was shot at early Monday morning, Phoenix police said. Police have taken a 19-year-old suspect into custody. Police said officers were dispatched to an unknown trouble call at a gas station at 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.
PD: Man killed in 2-car crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a 58-year-old man lost his life in a two-car crash in south Phoenix Wednesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 27th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. Police said George Ybarra was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided...
AZFamily
Donations needed for families who lost belongings in Phoenix apartment fire
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Three Individuals Charged for Distributing Over 400,000 Fentanyl Pills and 25 Pounds of Methamphetamine
Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, 28, of Mexico, Carlos Alberto Castro-Ruiz, 27, of Avondale, Arizona, and Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, of Phoenix, Arizona, were indicted on October 4, 2022, on Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Methamphetamine along with Use or Carry a Firearm during a Drug Trafficking Offense. The three defendants had their initial appearance on September 23, 2022, before United States Magistrate Judge Eileen S. Willett.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested, accused of robbing Wells Fargo in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police say a man who robbed a bank was arrested following a foot pursuit in Casa Grande. According to police, officers responded on Oct. 11 to a Wells Fargo bank near Florence Boulevard and Colorado Street after a suspect allegedly walked into the bank wearing a mask and gloves, pulled out a gun, and gave a bank teller a note demanding money.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
AZFamily
Mesa mom shot in the head by ex-boyfriend shares story of survival a year later
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faith and family give Vanessa Martinez strength. The mom of four has been through the unimaginable. We first talked to her last year after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. Now, a year later, she hopes her story inspires other domestic violence survivors. “Without my babies and God, I would not be here,” said Martinez.
AZFamily
Pinal County deputy shoots at ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects who allegedly rammed patrol vehicles
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary call ended in an officer-involved shooting in an area south of Florence early Wednesday morning. Now deputies are searching for two men, one of whom may be wounded. Deputies were called out just before 3...
Crash on I-10 near Avondale leaves woman in hospital
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a reported drunk driver on I-10 near Avondale sent her vehicle over the guardrail, DPS officials said. The crash happened Monday night at 8:58 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the Avondale off-ramp, according to a DPS report.
Mesa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash from September
Mesa police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened in September.
AZFamily
Detective details plan to get DNA from Phoenix Canal Murders suspect during trial
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a plan hatched in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse in the West Valley. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf had been surveilling a person of interest in a decades-old murder case for three days, watching for him to discard a soda can or something that would contain DNA.
