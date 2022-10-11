Celebrated author Margo Candela, an alumna of Glendale Community College, recently published her fifth novel (“The Neapolitan Sisters") with Penguin Random House. She is a former Journalism student and previous El Vaquero News reporter. Learn more about Margo and her other novels at MargoCandela.com. Please join us for an...

GLENDALE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO