Read full article on original website
Related
glendale.edu
Special Event: Oct. 13
Celebrated author Margo Candela, an alumna of Glendale Community College, recently published her fifth novel (“The Neapolitan Sisters") with Penguin Random House. She is a former Journalism student and previous El Vaquero News reporter. Learn more about Margo and her other novels at MargoCandela.com. Please join us for an...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0