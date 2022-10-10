Read full article on original website
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
wdnonline.com
Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement
Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
Proposed rule could let OKC take down abandoned & dilapidated signs
After complaints of decaying, faded and broken down signs seen outside Oklahoma City businesses and along metro streets, the city is now taking steps to spruce things up.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
Oklahoma City makes list of “Best Cities to Find a Starter Home”
For families across the country, it seems like finding a home to purchase just keeps getting more difficult.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
KTUL
PHOTO GALLERY: 100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
OKC neighbors still waiting for relief more than two years after neighborhood flood
A metro neighborhood remains locked in a court battle against a local developer, after runoff from a new housing project caused thousands of dollars in damage.
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
yukonprogressnews.com
Felon gets four years for Yukon storage theft
A felon has been sentenced to four years in prison stemming from an investigation into a string of Yukon-area storage complex thefts this summer. Oklahoma City’s Ashley Lea Faulkner, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. “On June 23, 2022, I cut...
Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k
In total, Bralley defrauded the church out of approximately $451,17.54 and “did not repay St. Paul for the unauthorized purchases and transfers,” according to court documents.
