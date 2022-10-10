ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
KOCO

Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets four years for Yukon storage theft

A felon has been sentenced to four years in prison stemming from an investigation into a string of Yukon-area storage complex thefts this summer. Oklahoma City’s Ashley Lea Faulkner, 38, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony. “On June 23, 2022, I cut...
YUKON, OK

