Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lootpress.com
Bright Lights in the Autumn Night: The Pumpkin House
(LOOTPRESS) – The days are getting shorter, and the leaves are starting to fall. Halloween is nearly here, and the best place to celebrate in West Virginia is at The Pumpkin House in Kenova. Each year there can be up to 30,000 visitors to the small town of Kenova to enjoy the Ceredo-Kenova Autumn Fest and its main attraction, The Pumpkin House.
Ironton Tribune
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
‘Monster Maul’ returns to Huntington Mall
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Mall is hosting fun fall activities all month long with the return of “Monster Maul.” The events kick off with the Freeman Sports Fall Sports Card Show in the Huntington Mall’s Center Court from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. The event is open during mall hours. On Oct. […]
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cartercountytimes.com
EKG on Rattlesnake Ridge
It isn’t often you get a Friday night show at Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center. In fact, we haven’t gotten many at all since COVID disrupted their regular seasonal schedule. But this Friday you can scratch your itch for bluegrass on the Ridge with the debut of a new group, East Kentucky Grass.
thelevisalazer.com
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
cartercountytimes.com
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
WSAZ
Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older. “A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
wymt.com
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boyd County votes to sell former Sears building to horse racing company
With a 3 to 1 vote Tuesday, Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion to tentatively accept an offer of $5 million from Revolutionary Racing LLC to purchase the former Sears building and property surrounding Camp Landing.
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
WSAZ
Fire damages home in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
Ironton Tribune
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
Comments / 0