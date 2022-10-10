Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
cartercountytimes.com
Safe Harbor annual candlelight vigil
ASHLAND, KY – Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky will hold its annual Candlelight. Vigil on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5pm. The event is in conjunction with October’s observance of Domestic Violence Awareness. Month and honors the memory of those individuals in Kentucky who lost their lives in.
lootpress.com
Bright Lights in the Autumn Night: The Pumpkin House
(LOOTPRESS) – The days are getting shorter, and the leaves are starting to fall. Halloween is nearly here, and the best place to celebrate in West Virginia is at The Pumpkin House in Kenova. Each year there can be up to 30,000 visitors to the small town of Kenova to enjoy the Ceredo-Kenova Autumn Fest and its main attraction, The Pumpkin House.
thelevisalazer.com
RAD DADS APPLY FINISHING TOUCHES TO REVITALIZED HEAD START PLAYGROUND
Rad Dads Apply Finishing Touches to Revitalized Head Start Playground. Members of Louisa Head Start’s Dad Bod Squad gathered on Monday, October 3rd to put the finishing touches on the preschool’s playground revitalization. Mulch (of the cushioning rubber variety) was spread, weeds were eaten (figuratively), kudzu was cut, and rough edges were sanded down. The rad dad’s participating included Eric Dotson, Bobby Cantrell, and Austin Hughes (pictured above, L to R, with Louisa Head Start Family Advocate Ross Compton).
cartercountytimes.com
Community mourns loss
The West Carter High School community is mourning the loss of two members of their senior class lost in an automobile accident last week. Garrett Paul Belcher and Brent Michael King, both 17, of Olive Hill, passed away last Tuesday following an accident on State Route 2, just past SR 59.
WSAZ
Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older. “A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said...
Ironton Tribune
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
cartercountytimes.com
EKG on Rattlesnake Ridge
It isn’t often you get a Friday night show at Rattlesnake Ridge Community Center. In fact, we haven’t gotten many at all since COVID disrupted their regular seasonal schedule. But this Friday you can scratch your itch for bluegrass on the Ridge with the debut of a new group, East Kentucky Grass.
Man accused of killing his grandfather in Huntington to undergo mental health evaluation
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing a 94-year-old family member who was in a Huntington nursing home will undergo a mental health evaluation. That was the outcome of a status hearing in the case against Seth Donald in Cabell County. He’s charged with first-degree murder for the death of his grandfather, Maurice Sill. Sill […]
ashlandbeacon.com
12th Annual All Hallows Eve Bash This Month
This year will mark the 12th annual All Hallows Eve Bash hosted by The Continuing the Legacy Foundation (CTLF). The Beacon spoke with Alanea Deboard from the CTLF, "The Continuing the Legacy Foundation board of directors plays a huge role in making this event happen every year. From securing sponsorships, to passing out flyers to helping decorate and design for the event."
wymt.com
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
thelevisalazer.com
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
thelevisalazer.com
Plenty of raffle tickets left for AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque, chief says
We still have plenty of raffle tickets for our AUTOGRAPHED 12 x 24 granite commemorative plaque. $10 each, only 1,000 tickets to be sold. Autographs include: Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, Tyler Childers, Noah Thompson, Laidback Country Picker & Honey, Luna, Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, Luke Trimble and Adam Chaffin. We...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
WSAZ
Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
What drugs do these slang names stand for?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
