KLTV
New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. granted a continuance to Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, pushing back his trial date to mid-November. Traylor-Harris’ defense counsel said additional time is needed to fully vet key witnesses. The constable, currently suspended from his official duties, was...
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Gilmer man arrested after allegedly leading authorities on chase in stolen vehicle
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase in the Harrison County area and into Louisiana, officials said. 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer was taken into custody on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, officials […]
KLTV
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department reports a retired K9 officer, Officer Jinto, has died. The department said Officer Jinto succumbed to an age-related illness on Monday. “He had been retired a few years but was one of our most active K9s prior to his retirement,” a post...
KLTV
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the fatal incident involving the driver of a pickup and a motorcyclist. According to the affidavit, when a responding investigator arrived on-scene to the 1100 block of West Marshall Avenue, they found victim Tristan Gore, 25, of Longview, already deceased and lying in the roadway near his motorcycle, which had sustained “extensive damage” in the crash. The investigator states that witness testimony and surveillance footage reveal that Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right-of-way to Gore before attempting to turn out of the parking lot of a convenience store. This act apparently caused Gore to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in being run over by another vehicle.
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 7 – Oct. 10
Deputies charged Hibby Marie Carnes, 41, of Athens, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Carnes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000. Deputies charged Keith Alan Cubbit,...
KLTV
Longview police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
KLTV
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of an East Texas man killed in a deputy-involved shooting are making a plea for answers from law enforcement. Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas, was shot and killed by a Rusk County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 14 in Turnertown.
4 car burglaries reported in single day in Smith County, officials say to take precautions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — People in one Smith County neighborhood say car burglars are keeping them awake at night. The rash of burglaries happened on Oct. 4, and it has residents concerned as we head into the holiday season. People in the Flint neighborhood near County Road 148 FM 2493 say they are frustrated […]
easttexasradio.com
Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit
An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
KLTV
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges continued Wednesday. Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Her trial had previously been scheduled to take place in August of this year, but was postponed due to one of the necessary parties in the trial having COVID-19.
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
KBTX.com
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted
UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday. Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online […]
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
Wreck shuts down traffic on I-20 East in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down after a wreck on Interstate 20 East at mile marker 544 in Smith County. The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District said drivers should divert to FM 1995 or State Highway 110. Injuries are currently unknown at this time, TxDOT said.
Comments / 1