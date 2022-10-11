Colorado will be looking for not only its first Pac-12 win but its first victory of the season overall as the Buffs face the California Golden Bears on Saturday. For the past six seasons, the Bears have been led by head coach Justin Wilcox, who personally holds a 2-1 record against the Buffs. Colorado has played the Golden Bears five times since joining the Pac-12 and holds a 2-3 record in those contests. Besides last season’s matchup, most of the games have been relatively close. The two teams also played in 2010 and 2011, but those were nonconference affairs and neither ended...

BOULDER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO