Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
HSBC strengthens private banking presence in China
HSBC Global Private Banking has opened two new branches in Chengdu and Hangzhou to expand its presence in western China. Both the offices, which will cater to wealthy individuals, have been opened as part of the bank’s strategy to improve its local service offerings in mainland China. Opening of...
forkast.news
China digital currency transaction volume soars to nearly US$14B
China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has reached 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) in transactions as of Aug. 31, 2022, the People’s Bank of China said via a verified WeChat account. Fast facts. The transaction volume soared 20.9% in two months since June. The number of transactions topped...
fundselectorasia.com
Deutsche Bank appoints head of international private bank for Asia Pacific
Deutsche Bank has appointed Jin Yee Young as head of the international private bank for Asia Pacific, effective 3 January next year. She will be based in Singapore and will also join the international private bank’s global executive committee. “In Jin Yee Young we have found an outstanding leader...
financefeeds.com
“Phygital”? LuLu Exchange launches open banking solution in UAE
LuLu Financial Group has partnered with UAE-based platform bank Wio Bank to allow Wio Business customers to make account deposits through the LuLu network of branches. This marks the launch of LuLu Exchange’s open banking service – allowing it to embed banking services with its existing fintech capabilities – following the group’s efforts to diversify the scope of financial services provided by the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crypto-economy.com
Chinese CBDC Transaction Volume Breaches $14B Mark: Report
The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), e-CNY, has become the largest adopted CBDC in the world surpassing nearly $14 billion, or 100.04 billion yuan transactions during its pilot phase. According to a new report by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the pilot phase of e-CNY witnessed around 360...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
bitcoinist.com
China Has Shut 13 Underground Crypto Trading Apps, Here’s More About It
China has shut down many underground cryptocurrency apps. A total of 13 underground trading applications have shut down after putting a ban on them for almost one year. As suggested by reports, China, which happens to be the world’s second-largest economy, has called crypto-related transactions illegal. China regulators have...
cryptopotato.com
Google to Accept Crypto for Cloud Services: Partners with Coinbase
Google will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for certain services as of next year. The US multinational tech giant said it chose Coinbase to allow certain customers to pay for cloud services starting next year. This will be enabled by integrating the Coinbase Commerce service, Google said. Citing the announcement made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
BNY Mellon, Largest Crypto Custodian Bank, Launches Payments to China: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crypto-economy.com
Global Payments Get Streamlined with J.P. Morgan and Visa’s Private Blockchain Networks
As a result of a partnership between JP Morgan and Visa, cross-border payments will be streamlined through the use of their private blockchain networks, Liink and B2B Connect. As part of the efforts to enhance the efficiency of cross-border transfers, J.P Morgan launched Liink, formerly known as Interbank Information Network, in 2017. Today, it is crucial that correspondent banks coordinate with each other across time zones and currencies in order to ensure the success of global payments. SWIFT’s messaging system is commonly used by these banks.
fundselectorasia.com
Former Singapore private bank deputy CEO banned for 10 years
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) have jointly taken action against the former deputy chief executive and head of private banking at BSI Bank Singapore (BSIS). Raj Sriram has been issued a 24-month conditional warning from the police and a 10-year prohibition order from the...
fundselectorasia.com
Asia’s wealthy seek out private credit
With volatility in public markets fuelling demand for alternatives, more and more private banks are onboarding private credit strategies and family offices are launching new products to tap the increasing demand among Asia’s wealthy for private debt. Alternatives, ranging from hedge funds to private markets, has been one of...
Regions Bank Debuts Real-Time Payments for Corporate Clients
Regions Bank has debuted a digital tool that lets its corporate banking customers send real-time payments through The Clearing House RTP network. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) news release, the new service is part of the Alabama-based bank’s iTreasury platform, which offers financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
BankiFi, Axiom Bank Team to Improve SMB Banking
Embedded finance company BankiFi and Axiom Bank have formed a partnership, aiming to improve banking for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to a Monday (Oct. 10) news release, through the partnership, Axiom Bank’s SMB customers will be able to better track and manage their finances with BankiFi’s embedded banking services.
ffnews.com
Six Fintech Companies from Africa Emerge as Finalists in the Ecobank Fintech Challenge 2022
The six finalists were chosen following extremely strong competition from over 700 fintechs from 59 countries; Grand Finale to be held on 28 October at the Ecobank Group Pan African Centre in Lomé, Togo; Finalists will compete for the top price of $50,000 and admission to the ‘Ecobank Fintech Challenge Fellowship’ program.
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
Personetics’ ‘Banking on Innovation’ podcast brings valuable perspectives from the industry leaders who are driving customer-centric innovation in financial services
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, has today announced the release of the first episode of their new bi-weekly podcast, ‘Banking on Innovation’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005592/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
Bitcoin Might Rival Top Custodian Banks With Unmatched Market Value
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has argued that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon rival the market capitalization of top custodian banks. He said in a tweet that despite BTC's market cap being just 0.25% of that of the top nine custodian banks, seven of them have entered the crypto custody space in 2022 alone.
Telefonica, Spain’s Largest Telecommunications Company, Enables Crypto Payments In Collaboration With Bit2Me Crypto Exchange
Spanish telecommunication firm Telefonica has enabled crypto payments for its users. The feature has been activated in collaboration with local cryptocurrency exchange Bit2Me. To embrace the growing crypto adoption in the world, Telefonica, known as the largest telecommunications company in Spain, will now be accepting payments in cryptocurrency for its products and services.
Comments / 0