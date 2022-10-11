As a result of a partnership between JP Morgan and Visa, cross-border payments will be streamlined through the use of their private blockchain networks, Liink and B2B Connect. As part of the efforts to enhance the efficiency of cross-border transfers, J.P Morgan launched Liink, formerly known as Interbank Information Network, in 2017. Today, it is crucial that correspondent banks coordinate with each other across time zones and currencies in order to ensure the success of global payments. SWIFT’s messaging system is commonly used by these banks.

