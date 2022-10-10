Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
parktelegraph.com
Are Things Looking Up For Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM)?
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ as a member of the Industrials sector and is a part of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. At the end of the last regular session, the stock closed at $2.34 and fluctuated between $2.5400 as its day high and $2.0400 as its day low. The current market capitalization of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is $99.71M. A total of 3.32 million shares were traded on the day, compared to an average of 947.18K shares.
parktelegraph.com
Investing In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB): Why Should You?
invezz.com
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
The chipmaker stunned investors by slashing its third-quarter guidance.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
parktelegraph.com
Is The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) No Longer A Good Investment?
parktelegraph.com
Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) Could Achieve Gains In The Near Future
As a NASDAQ listed company, INFN falls under the Technology sector while operating within the Communication Equipment industry segment. At the end of the last regular session, the stock closed at $4.96 and fluctuated between $5.2350 as its day high and $4.9000 as its day low. The current market capitalization of Infinera Corporation is $1.16B. A total of 2.22 million shares were traded on the day, compared to an average of 2.99M shares.
parktelegraph.com
Value Investing Philosophy And SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM)?
After-hours trades for SLM Corporation (SLM) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock's consolidated last price remained sameto $15.42. The SLM Corporation has recorded 20,677 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that FAFSA® Application Season Officially Opens October 1: Here's What Students and Families Need to Know and Why Filing As Soon As Possible Is Critical.
parktelegraph.com
Investing In Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX): Why Should You?
This NYSE-listed company operates within the Asset Management industry segment, falling under the Financial sector. At the end of the last regular session, the stock closed at $86.38 and fluctuated between $89.97 as its day high and $85.81 as its day low. The current market capitalization of Blackstone Inc. is $111.12B. A total of 4.45 million shares were traded on the day, compared to an average of 3.90M shares.
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
parktelegraph.com
There Is A Quest For Clarity Surrounding KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Volatility
As a NASDAQ listed company, KNBE falls under the Technology sector while operating within the Software – Infrastructure industry segment. At the end of the last regular session, the stock closed at $22.23 and fluctuated between $22.78 as its day high and $21.46 as its day low. The current market capitalization of KnowBe4 Inc. is $4.01B. A total of 1.03 million shares were traded on the day, compared to an average of 1.00M shares.
parktelegraph.com
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Is Not Likely To Be The Same Tomorrow
The company is listed on the NYSE and operates within the REIT – Mortgage industry segment. At the end of the last regular session, the stock closed at $16.75 and fluctuated between $17.07 as its day high and $16.54 as its day low. The current market capitalization of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is $1.18B. A total of 1.05 million shares were traded on the day, compared to an average of 519.44K shares.
Ford Stock Slumps On UBS Downgrade to 'Sell'; GM Rating, Price Target Also Cut Amid Recession Risk
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after analysts at UBS lowered their rating and price target on the carmaker, citing a sharp demand hit linked to the looming U.S. recession. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel cut his rating on the stock to 'sell', from 'neutral', and took $3...
parktelegraph.com
Are Things Looking Up For Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)?
After-hours trades for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.24, or 4.29%, to $5.83. The Redwood Trust Inc. has recorded 29,158 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Redwood Trust Names New Chief Investment Officer and Announces Transition of CoreVest Leadership Team.
parktelegraph.com
The Question Is Whether To Buy Or Not To Buy 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)
Volume reached 1,673 shares, with price reaching a high of $8.49 and a low of $8.24. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that 89bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.
1 Energy Stock to Buy That's Been Getting a Lot of Attention on Wall Street
Leading Oil & Gas company Energy Transfer (ET) delivered a strong performance in its last reported quarter and increased its fiscal 2022 full-year guidance. Moreover, continued energy demand, new strategic...
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)
Baidu Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ as a member of the Communication Services sector and is a part of the Internet Content & Information industry. At the end of the last regular session, the stock closed at $120.44 and fluctuated between $121.89 as its day high and $119.08 as its day low. The current market capitalization of Baidu Inc. is $42.39B. A total of 2.01 million shares were traded on the day, compared to an average of 2.25M shares.
