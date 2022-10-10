There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.54, or -2.03%, to $26.00. The US Foods Holding Corp. has recorded 14,145 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that US Foods Launches the Most Advanced E-commerce Application in the Food Service Distribution Industry.

