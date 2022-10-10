Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.

MIDDLEBURG, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO