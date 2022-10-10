ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, D.C.
northernvirginiamag.com

This Middleburg Winemaker Became the First Female to Win the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup

Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
wmar2news

Showers, storms, & southerly winds

Dust off the rain gear because you will need it with you today! A cold front brings prefrontal showers to the area this morning, which will linger through the morning commute. The main line of showers and storms arrives to central Maryland between 2 - 8 pm today. This is the timeframe where a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. This will likely impact the evening commute.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating

The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 9 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 9, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore

In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
wmar2news

Kentucky artist creates custom kicks for Pope Francis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Billy Hobbs has a pretty impressive client list. Through his business, True Blue Customs, he's made custom kicks for celebrities from Snoop Dogg to Paul McCartney. Now, he is adding Pope Francis to the list. "The Pope is kind of like the top level,"...
KENTUCKY STATE
DC News Now

A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
OWINGS MILLS, MD
fox5dc.com

Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC

WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

11 Hot New Restaurants to Try Around DC

Fall restaurant opening season is in full swing. Here are 11 new hotspots to try now that have opened in the last month. Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just launched his first-ever DC restaurant near Dupont Circle. The two-in-one-concept is split between a Szechuan takeout/delivery (now open) and an upscale, modern-Chinese dining room (open Thursday, October 20). There’s no cross-over between the two, so if you’re craving the classics (ma po tofu, sweet-and-sour ribs) hit up “Chang-Out.” Meanwhile “Chang-In” will dish up whole duck dinners, weekday bento lunches, and a creative Chinese-American weekend brunch.
RESTAURANTS

