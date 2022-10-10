Read full article on original website
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Middleburg Winemaker Became the First Female to Win the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup
Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.
wmar2news
Showers, storms, & southerly winds
Dust off the rain gear because you will need it with you today! A cold front brings prefrontal showers to the area this morning, which will linger through the morning commute. The main line of showers and storms arrives to central Maryland between 2 - 8 pm today. This is the timeframe where a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. This will likely impact the evening commute.
foxbaltimore.com
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
Washington Examiner
Want to save Metro? Dare to re-criminalize fare beating
The Washington, D.C., Metro system has a problem, and its new general manager is on it. To much praise, including from the Washington Post, Randy Clarke rolled out the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's plan to deal with mass-scale turnstile-jumping. Maryland and Virginia, fare evasion remains a criminal offense. But...
WTOP
With more people working from home, is traffic getting better in the DC area?
The number of people working from home tripled nationwide between 2019 and 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. With teleworking more popular in the aftermath of the pandemic, what does this mean for the D.C.-area commute?. With fewer people commuting to work, is traffic lighter and is it...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 9 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 9, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
wmar2news
'It's kind of magical': Utah teen figure skater breaks barriers on ice
HEBER CITY, Utah — Several high-stakes figure skating competitions will take place across the United States in November. Kate Pressgrove, 14, of Heber City, is vying for one of the top spots at the Pacific Coast Sectionals in San Francisco, California. Pressgrove said she was 2 when her aunt...
Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore
In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
WTOP
Study shows Marylanders living near BWI Marshall could see medical costs spike
The constant barrage of noise from planes arriving and taking off at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport could cause more cardiovascular disease, anxiety and low birth weights for its neighbors. A new study released this month by the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy discovered that the hidden price tag linked...
wmar2news
Kentucky artist creates custom kicks for Pope Francis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Billy Hobbs has a pretty impressive client list. Through his business, True Blue Customs, he's made custom kicks for celebrities from Snoop Dogg to Paul McCartney. Now, he is adding Pope Francis to the list. "The Pope is kind of like the top level,"...
A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Washingtonian.com
11 Hot New Restaurants to Try Around DC
Fall restaurant opening season is in full swing. Here are 11 new hotspots to try now that have opened in the last month. Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just launched his first-ever DC restaurant near Dupont Circle. The two-in-one-concept is split between a Szechuan takeout/delivery (now open) and an upscale, modern-Chinese dining room (open Thursday, October 20). There’s no cross-over between the two, so if you’re craving the classics (ma po tofu, sweet-and-sour ribs) hit up “Chang-Out.” Meanwhile “Chang-In” will dish up whole duck dinners, weekday bento lunches, and a creative Chinese-American weekend brunch.
Post Register
Number of non-binary students in Maryland district soars by 582%, data shows
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TND) — The largest public school system in Maryland saw a 582% increase in the number of students identifying as non-binary over two years, according to a snapshot of data shared by a district official. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) provides an intake form to students...
