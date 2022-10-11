Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa District Attorney calls for transfer of death row inmate to state custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office is calling for the transfer of death row inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson from federal custody to the State of Oklahoma. The DA's office says it was formally notified this week that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying the...
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes against clemency recommendation for Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a two-hour clemency hearing, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row for 26 years for the 1993 killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall. The hearing revisited the...
KTUL
Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse, kidnapping, and strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
KOCO
OTA facing lawsuit alleging violation in state’s open meetings act
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is facing a lawsuit, alleging they violated the state’s open meetings act. The lawsuit started back in May after nearly 250 upset Oklahomans felt left out of the conversation about turnpike plans through Cleveland County. Now, OTA is asking the Supreme Court to clarify who has jurisdiction over the case.
kosu.org
New VAWA provisions mean more violent crimes against Native women can be prosecuted in tribal court
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act (VAWA), a law that protects thousands of women from domestic violence and abuse. The law is especially important for Indigenous women, who have some of the highest rates of domestic violence in the nation. Last summer's Supreme...
KTUL
Fentanyl explosion: OCSO seizes 7 times more fentanyl in 2022 than 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A dangerous and extremely lethal drug is on the rise in Oklahoma County. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, deputies have already seized more than 29 pounds of fentanyl in the first 9 months of the year. In all of...
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
KTUL
100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
KOCO
OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
KTUL
Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health announces partnership with OU-TU medicine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine has announced a partnership to increase access to high-quality healthcare for Native Americans and community members. Later this fall, the University's faculty practice will begin providing general surgery services in the...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
News On 6
Witness In Car Dealership Fraud Scheme Missing
A federal defendant has vanished six months after she and two of her former colleagues were embroiled in a scandal involving a car dealership in Norman. The three co-owners for Big Red Dealerships were convicted in November of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A missing person's report was filed with...
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle belonging to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin, according to investigators. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
KTUL
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
KTUL
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to wire fraud, false tax return
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
KTUL
Mythic Press selling shirts to support, benefit McLain High after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mythic Press has created a shirt fundraiser to show support for McLain High School following a shooting that killed one. Shirts are $20 each and $10 of every shirt purchased will go to the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools. Money will specifically go to the...
