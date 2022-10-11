ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse, kidnapping, and strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OTA facing lawsuit alleging violation in state’s open meetings act

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is facing a lawsuit, alleging they violated the state’s open meetings act. The lawsuit started back in May after nearly 250 upset Oklahomans felt left out of the conversation about turnpike plans through Cleveland County. Now, OTA is asking the Supreme Court to clarify who has jurisdiction over the case.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health announces partnership with OU-TU medicine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek Nation Department of Health and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine has announced a partnership to increase access to high-quality healthcare for Native Americans and community members. Later this fall, the University's faculty practice will begin providing general surgery services in the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Witness In Car Dealership Fraud Scheme Missing

A federal defendant has vanished six months after she and two of her former colleagues were embroiled in a scandal involving a car dealership in Norman. The three co-owners for Big Red Dealerships were convicted in November of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A missing person's report was filed with...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle belonging to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin, according to investigators. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE

