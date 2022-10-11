'Pandemic' or 'Endemic,' COVID-19 isn’t going away and might pack a winter punch

More than two years after the early 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers tell an unfinished story, and those numbers continue to mount.

At the World Health Organization COVID-19 dashboard, the global death toll as of Oct. 5 was 6.5 million and counting.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 616 million.

And there had been almost 12.7 billion doses of vaccine administered.

All evidence of how widespread the virus is, the damage it has done, and how huge the effort is to mitigate that destruction.

Yet several weeks ago President Biden, in an interview on “60 Minutes,” said: “The pandemic is over.”

Just four little words.

Uttered while the President’s administration was seeking more than $22 billion from Congress to fund the continued fight against COVID-19.

Public health experts were generally less than pleased at the President’s proclamation. Dr. Megan Ranney, who leads Brown University’s School of Public Health, noted about 400 deaths per day in the United States, and reached for some Bidenspeak, saying on Twitter: “I call malarkey!”

Biden subsequently walked back his statement a bit, but the whole episode brought into question the current state of COVID-19 in America, and the persistent problem of accurate messaging no matter who occupies the White House.

More recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as chief medical advisor to both Biden and President Trump, said during an event hosted at the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism, that he wished he had been “much, much more careful” with his messaging throughout the pandemic.

So, what should the general public make of Biden’s declaration — mere medical semantics? Was he right, but just said it all wrong?

Dr. Jon McCullers, chief operating officer for the College of Medicine at University of Tennessee Health Science Center said, “The distinction is that in scientific terms, using the definition of a pandemic, it’s clearly over. But when you’re talking about public health ... the definitions are used a little bit differently.” (Jim Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

“The distinction is that in scientific terms, using the definition of a pandemic, it’s clearly over,” said Dr. Jon McCullers, chief operating officer for the College of Medicine at University of Tennessee Health Science Center. “But when you’re talking about public health, and you’re trying to influence behavior, the definitions are used a little bit differently.”

By scientific definition, McCullers says, there has been a transition to the endemic phase, which essentially means that the virus is becoming more predictable and manageable — much like influenza.

“You probably don’t want to frame it” as the pandemic being over, said McCullers, who also is pediatrician-in-chief at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, “you want to frame it in a more politically useful manner.”

He added that rates of infection, hospitalization, and death — locally, nationally and internationally — are all headed down.

“Now having said that, I expect we’ll see a winter wave much as we do with the flu every year,” he said. “There are some new variants of Omicron out there that are probably a little bit less easily countered by our immune systems, by the vaccines.

“This is the typical thing we see with these viruses: There’s a mix of variants out there that we monitor and sometimes one of them breaks out and becomes a dominant strain during the winter, and sometimes one doesn’t — if you look at influenza as a model for this.”

Dr. William Schaffner, current Medical Director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, and a professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, agrees the virus is now in the endemic phase.

“You can think of it as the virus continuing to smolder in our communities,” said Schaffner, who is a frequent medical consultant on CNN. “Or our trying to develop a truce with the virus to minimize its damage.”

One potential complication, he says, is how mild the last two flu seasons have been.

“We’ve been lulled,” Schaffner said. “And that’s because we’ve all been locked up and wearing our masks and socially distanced. We’re not doing that anymore.”

Schaffner says vaccination remains the best defense, if an imperfect one, against COVID-19. Likewise, a flu shot is the best protection against influenza. The public should be thinking of two shots ahead of the winter — one being the fourth COVID-19 booster that addresses the Omicron variant, and the other being the traditional flu vaccine.

“They’re both very important,” he said. “I’m out there saying, ‘Please, roll up both your sleeves.’”

McCullers emphasized that even though COVID-19 might be in a new phase, it does not mean that the public is safe from the worst potential consequences. This is particularly true for those people who have had no exposure to the virus or a vaccine; or had limited exposure long ago — the latter meaning protection from that exposure is now waning.

“It’s still very dangerous if you’re in one of the risk categories and not received at least three exposures to the vaccine or the virus,” McCullers said. “So, if you’re over 50 and have comorbidities, or you’re over 70 with or without comorbidities, and haven’t had at least three exposures this is still very, very dangerous.

“We still see infections, hospitalizations and deaths and that’s the primary group that we see it in.”

Which is all the more reason that the messaging needs to be on point.

And why in reviewing the more than two years of pandemic history in America, Schaffner’s report card is mixed.

“We have some ‘As,’ but also some ‘Bs,’ ‘Cs,’ ‘Ds,’ and even an occasional ‘F,’” he said. “What we did very well, and it was true around the world: We did a huge amount of research in the laboratory and quickly defined the virus, developed diagnostic tests, vaccines, and treatment …

“What didn’t we do so well? Communication, which is key to a public health effort, was pretty much an ‘F,’” he said. “We saw national political leadership, and national medical leadership, often in the same news conference, saying things that were 180 degrees apart.

“We still need to think carefully about communication.”