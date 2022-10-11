Have questions about COVID? Two infectious disease experts have answers

Could COVID-19 get worse this winter? Could it be a tough flu season?

Do you need to be vaccinated for both? Should you be wearing a mask?

All valid questions. And here to answer those questions and more, are infectious disease experts Dr. Jon McCullers, from the College of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and Dr. William Schaffner, from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Daily Memphian : So, big picture, there are fewer cases and deaths here and across the globe. Does that mean we don’t have to worry about COVID too much as the weather turns colder and everyone is inside more?

McCullers : We have to be prepared for a tough winter. We’re going to have a lot of flu and a wave of COVID. We should be getting people vaccinated and boosted. I understand the fatigue issue, but let’s just be smart.

DM: So, what is the current advice on vaccination?

McCullers : We now have very compelling data from a number of sources all over the world, that two exposures, or two vaccines, or one vaccine and one infection, are better than one or none. And three exposures are very clearly better than two — and that can be two vaccines plus an infection, or it can be three vaccines.

We don’t have any evidence of improved benefit from the fourth dose, so I generally only recommend the fourth dose to those who are immunocompromised … . Now, this fall, we have the new vaccine booster, which includes the Omicron antigen. That’s the first time we’ve had (this), so I do recommend everyone get the Omicron-specific booster before the winter wave.

DM: Recent data from the CDC shows 74% of U.S. residents ages 18-64 are fully vaccinated. It jumps to 92% for those 65 and older. That helps, right?

Schaffner : A large proportion of our population has been vaccinated. Still not sufficient, but also a large proportion of our population has experienced COVID. (An Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation report this summer said 82%.) Some people have experienced both. In epidemiology, we would say ‘population immunity’ has increased enormously.

DM: When would be the right time to get the booster that has protection against the Omicron variant?

McCullers: If you had COVID over the summer — and there was a big wave in Memphis — and if you’ve had it in the last three or four months, I’d wait till (later in October), November, but sometime before the winter wave hits. If you didn’t get it in this recent summer wave, I’d go ahead and get it whenever you can.

The public health guidance is to only get that booster if you’ve completed two of the primary (shots). I’m not sure it’s going to be easy to get the primary right now with all the boosters flooding into the market. But the new booster (which is free) includes the primary, so I’d feel very comfortable getting it if you’ve only had one (shot) before. Or particularly if you’ve been infected before.

DM: And people still need a flu shot too?

Schaffner: We’re asking people to get the annual flu vaccine as well as this updated COVID booster.

DM: Is it fair to say that many people may not even know if they’ve contracted COVID or not?

McCullers : All along, we’ve had a number of people who were asymptomatic and didn’t know if they were infected or not. We do have the advantage that with these home antigen tests, which if they’re positive they’re usually correct.

DM: So, we know there was some resistance to the COVID vaccine from the start. Some people are now wondering, ‘Just how many vaccinations can the human body withstand? What’s the limit?’

McCullers: That’s sort of a false premise. Our immunological system handles millions of inputs every single day and responds to them beautifully. The idea that, OK, I’m going to take five vaccines today on my well childhood visit and can’t handle five (is false). It really is no big deal.

DM: At this point, are you seeing an impact because of vaccine fatigue — vaccines people are, or are not, willing to get, and even the effect on getting the flu shot?

McCullers: I haven’t seen evidence that vaccine fatigue is affecting flu vaccination. This fall it will be very interesting to follow that story or if fewer people are getting vaccines because they’re tired of being told to get vaccines or are just tired of vaccines overall. The anti-vaccine movement is clearly gaining traction in the childhood world. We’re seeing fewer kids getting vaccinated against everything.

DM: Meantime, is it possible there could still be some kind of super variant emerge?

Schaffner: We’re in this position of hope for the best, prepare for the worst. If there were a new variant that was, one, more transmissible, or as transmissible as Omicron, and caused more severe disease, and most importantly evaded the protection of our current vaccines then we’d have to, as they say in the Monopoly game, go back to Go and create another new vaccine and start another vaccination campaign.

That would be enormously difficult. Not so much in the creation of the vaccine … but getting the public to embrace this new vaccine. These are tough sells. There’s real vaccine fatigue out there.

DM: To this point, COVID has hit older people and people with comorbidities the hardest. Is that still the case or has there been a shift?

Schaffner: If we look at data, as we get older we tend to pick up these underlying illnesses. They can be treated now and treated very well — we’re out there functioning in society, and many of us are working — and doing very well. But we have these risks if a virus is among us.

It’s interesting that the risk groups are entirely identical for the complication of COVID and the complications of influenza.

DM: There are still some people wearing masks regularly, but many fewer than this time last year. Are you personally masking on a routine basis?

Schaffner: I’m still wearing a mask. And I’m wearing a mask for two reasons: I’m in that older group, and my wife and I are the principal caregivers for a member of our extended family who is seriously immunocompromised. It’s not just my wife and myself; it’s that we have a responsibility for someone else and we don’t want to bring anything home.

McCullers: I haven’t masked anywhere else for many, many months. Maybe six, eight months ago, I’d mask when people were boarding the airplane, and I’d take my mask off when everybody sat down. But now with the boosters, and since I’ve had Omicron, I’m not very worried about it.

DM: Will masking, at some level, become commonplace in America?

McCullers: Some people might mask for psychological comfort. I see no problem with that, particularly as we get into the winter and have winter viruses. Flu is going to be big this winter. Plus, there’s going to be a COVID wave. Masking is reasonable to keep you from getting sick from whatever.

If you look at Asian nations, with the SARS scare 20 years ago, as well as all the bird flu that’s been in the news, many people over there wear the mask when they’re in public and crowded spaces, particularly in the winter. It’s just become sort of a cultural norm. I think we’ll see a little of a movement that way (in the U.S.).