ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans see even chance vs. CD East

One team will be able to climb out of the Mid Penn Commonwealth cellar after Friday night. Chambersburg (2-5, 0-4 MPC) travels to Landis Field in Harrisburg to take on Central Dauphin East (2-5, 0-4 MPC) at 7 p.m. in contest that looks even on paper. “It’s a game we...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Girls soccer pulls out tie vs. Northern

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Northern York 2: The Blue Devils’ unblemished record came to an end with a tie against the Polar Bears, but G-A remained in charge of the Mid Penn Colonial Division after Wednesday night’s game in Dillsburg, thanks to some dramatics by Rylee Henson. Greencastle (14-0-1, 11-0-1...
DILLSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team downs Colts

Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 1: A night after a heartbreaking defeat, the Trojans rallied to hand the Colts a Mid Penn Commonwealth defeat on Tuesday night at CASHS Field House, reversing an earlier loss to Cedar Cliff. Chambersburg (6-10, 2-7 MPC) took the first game 25-23, fell 18-25, then snapped...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Blue Devils face another formidable foe

The hits just keep coming for Greencastle on the football field. The Blue Devils, who opened the season 4-0, have now lost three straight competitive games against Mid Penn Colonial opponents. This Friday, they get to travel to Gettysburg to play the Warriors — the only unbeaten team in the Colonial — at 7 p.m. in Warrior Stadium.
GREENCASTLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champion, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Chambersburg, PA
Sports
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Chambersburg, PA
Education
thesportspage.blog

October 10, 2022

G-A roundup: Soccer teams edge Gettysburg by 1 goal each. GIRLS SOCCER Greencastle-Antrim 1, Gettysburg 0, OT: The home team Warriors came close to giving the Blue Devils their only blemish of the season Monday night, but a goal in the first […]. Chambersburg roundup: Girls soccer picks up...
GETTYSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Blue Devils edge JB in 5th game in volleyball

Greencastle-Antrim 3, James Buchanan 2: A back-and-forth rivalry Mid Penn Colonial match between two highly-ranked teams was captured in the fifth game by the unbeaten Blue Devils over the Rockets on Tuesday night at G-A. Greencastle jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-18 and 25-19, but JB...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Fulton County Roundup

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY:Team results Southern Fulton 25, Williamsburg 30, Juniata Valley 19, Southern Fulton 39. Individual results:1. Madison Sneath, JV, 21:33. 2. Sam Ashkettle, SF, 23:15. 3. Izzy Anderson, JV, 23:16. 4. Eve Mccrum, JV, 23:54. 5. Brooke Stewart, W, 24:02. 6. Katie Dryrson, JV, 24::07. 7. Maddie Hopsicker, JV, 24:28. 8. Elaina Brady, SF, 24:47. 9. Macy Norris, W, 24:48. 10. Paige Risbon, SF, 25:05. 11. Ella McCrum, JV, 25:12. 12. Kristen Buchheit, SF, 25:46. 13. Lillie Irvin, W, 26:11. 14. Grace Brown, JV, 27:12. 15. Gabby Coffman, JV, 27:15. 16. Elisa Mock, W, 28:23. 17. Sydney Showaltwer, JV, 29:26. 18. Maddie Beck, JV, 30:21. 19. Kara Lanberry, W, 31:40. 20. Emma Wilson, SF, 32:12 .Notes: SF record 6-4 (6-1 ICC)
FULTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Davis
Lancaster Farming

Making Sure Chambersburg Saddle Club Keeps Going Strong

Nikki Kunkle didn’t know what awaited her when she showed up to that first meeting. She wanted to learn more. She had no intention of being in charge. As the time passed, Kunkle sensed the Chambersburg Saddle Club was in danger of disappearing. That, to her, was an unbearable thought.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball#Wildcats#Mid Penn Commonwealth#Chambersbur
abc27.com

Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy