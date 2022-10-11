Read full article on original website
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
thesportspage.blog
Football preview: Trojans see even chance vs. CD East
One team will be able to climb out of the Mid Penn Commonwealth cellar after Friday night. Chambersburg (2-5, 0-4 MPC) travels to Landis Field in Harrisburg to take on Central Dauphin East (2-5, 0-4 MPC) at 7 p.m. in contest that looks even on paper. “It’s a game we...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Girls soccer pulls out tie vs. Northern
Greencastle-Antrim 2, Northern York 2: The Blue Devils’ unblemished record came to an end with a tie against the Polar Bears, but G-A remained in charge of the Mid Penn Colonial Division after Wednesday night’s game in Dillsburg, thanks to some dramatics by Rylee Henson. Greencastle (14-0-1, 11-0-1...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team downs Colts
Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 1: A night after a heartbreaking defeat, the Trojans rallied to hand the Colts a Mid Penn Commonwealth defeat on Tuesday night at CASHS Field House, reversing an earlier loss to Cedar Cliff. Chambersburg (6-10, 2-7 MPC) took the first game 25-23, fell 18-25, then snapped...
thesportspage.blog
Football preview: Blue Devils face another formidable foe
The hits just keep coming for Greencastle on the football field. The Blue Devils, who opened the season 4-0, have now lost three straight competitive games against Mid Penn Colonial opponents. This Friday, they get to travel to Gettysburg to play the Warriors — the only unbeaten team in the Colonial — at 7 p.m. in Warrior Stadium.
FOX43.com
High School Football: A look at the District 3 power rankings heading into Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With three games left in the regular season, here's a look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications. On the outside: Dallastown (3-4), Carlisle (3-4), Central Dauphin (2-5), Cedar Crest (3-4)
thesportspage.blog
October 10, 2022
G-A roundup: Soccer teams edge Gettysburg by 1 goal each. GIRLS SOCCER Greencastle-Antrim 1, Gettysburg 0, OT: The home team Warriors came close to giving the Blue Devils their only blemish of the season Monday night, but a goal in the first […]. Chambersburg roundup: Girls soccer picks up...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Blue Devils edge JB in 5th game in volleyball
Greencastle-Antrim 3, James Buchanan 2: A back-and-forth rivalry Mid Penn Colonial match between two highly-ranked teams was captured in the fifth game by the unbeaten Blue Devils over the Rockets on Tuesday night at G-A. Greencastle jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-18 and 25-19, but JB...
thesportspage.blog
Fulton County Roundup
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY:Team results Southern Fulton 25, Williamsburg 30, Juniata Valley 19, Southern Fulton 39. Individual results:1. Madison Sneath, JV, 21:33. 2. Sam Ashkettle, SF, 23:15. 3. Izzy Anderson, JV, 23:16. 4. Eve Mccrum, JV, 23:54. 5. Brooke Stewart, W, 24:02. 6. Katie Dryrson, JV, 24::07. 7. Maddie Hopsicker, JV, 24:28. 8. Elaina Brady, SF, 24:47. 9. Macy Norris, W, 24:48. 10. Paige Risbon, SF, 25:05. 11. Ella McCrum, JV, 25:12. 12. Kristen Buchheit, SF, 25:46. 13. Lillie Irvin, W, 26:11. 14. Grace Brown, JV, 27:12. 15. Gabby Coffman, JV, 27:15. 16. Elisa Mock, W, 28:23. 17. Sydney Showaltwer, JV, 29:26. 18. Maddie Beck, JV, 30:21. 19. Kara Lanberry, W, 31:40. 20. Emma Wilson, SF, 32:12 .Notes: SF record 6-4 (6-1 ICC)
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
Lancaster Farming
Making Sure Chambersburg Saddle Club Keeps Going Strong
Nikki Kunkle didn’t know what awaited her when she showed up to that first meeting. She wanted to learn more. She had no intention of being in charge. As the time passed, Kunkle sensed the Chambersburg Saddle Club was in danger of disappearing. That, to her, was an unbearable thought.
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
abc27.com
Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
abc27.com
New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
All clear given at Winfield Elementary and South Carroll High School
Two Carroll County schools are currently in secure mode, due to ongoing police activity nearby. South Carroll High School and Winfield Elementary are the schools impacted.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Scenes from the 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade
The 2022 Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade — Thousands lined the streets of Mechanicsburg for their annual Halloween Parade. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
abc27.com
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
