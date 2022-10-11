ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Football preview: Blue Devils face another formidable foe

The hits just keep coming for Greencastle on the football field. The Blue Devils, who opened the season 4-0, have now lost three straight competitive games against Mid Penn Colonial opponents. This Friday, they get to travel to Gettysburg to play the Warriors — the only unbeaten team in the Colonial — at 7 p.m. in Warrior Stadium.
GREENCASTLE, PA
G-A roundup: Girls soccer pulls out tie vs. Northern

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Northern York 2: The Blue Devils’ unblemished record came to an end with a tie against the Polar Bears, but G-A remained in charge of the Mid Penn Colonial Division after Wednesday night’s game in Dillsburg, thanks to some dramatics by Rylee Henson. Greencastle (14-0-1, 11-0-1...
DILLSBURG, PA
Football preview: Trojans see even chance vs. CD East

One team will be able to climb out of the Mid Penn Commonwealth cellar after Friday night. Chambersburg (2-5, 0-4 MPC) travels to Landis Field in Harrisburg to take on Central Dauphin East (2-5, 0-4 MPC) at 7 p.m. in contest that looks even on paper. “It’s a game we...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
G-A roundup: Blue Devils edge JB in 5th game in volleyball

Greencastle-Antrim 3, James Buchanan 2: A back-and-forth rivalry Mid Penn Colonial match between two highly-ranked teams was captured in the fifth game by the unbeaten Blue Devils over the Rockets on Tuesday night at G-A. Greencastle jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-18 and 25-19, but JB...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team downs Colts

Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 1: A night after a heartbreaking defeat, the Trojans rallied to hand the Colts a Mid Penn Commonwealth defeat on Tuesday night at CASHS Field House, reversing an earlier loss to Cedar Cliff. Chambersburg (6-10, 2-7 MPC) took the first game 25-23, fell 18-25, then snapped...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
October 10, 2022

G-A roundup: Soccer teams edge Gettysburg by 1 goal each. GIRLS SOCCER Greencastle-Antrim 1, Gettysburg 0, OT: The home team Warriors came close to giving the Blue Devils their only blemish of the season Monday night, but a goal in the first […]. Chambersburg roundup: Girls soccer picks up...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Chambersburg roundup: Girls soccer picks up 1-0 victory

Chambersburg 1, Mechanicsburg 0: The Trojans came through with a big non-league win on Senior Night at Trojan Stadium, handing the Wildcats a defeat Monday night. In the third minute of the game, Aubrey Pyne sent a through ball past the defense and Ahsia Thomas, who finished off the game’s only score.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Fulton County Roundup

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY:Team results Southern Fulton 25, Williamsburg 30, Juniata Valley 19, Southern Fulton 39. Individual results:1. Madison Sneath, JV, 21:33. 2. Sam Ashkettle, SF, 23:15. 3. Izzy Anderson, JV, 23:16. 4. Eve Mccrum, JV, 23:54. 5. Brooke Stewart, W, 24:02. 6. Katie Dryrson, JV, 24::07. 7. Maddie Hopsicker, JV, 24:28. 8. Elaina Brady, SF, 24:47. 9. Macy Norris, W, 24:48. 10. Paige Risbon, SF, 25:05. 11. Ella McCrum, JV, 25:12. 12. Kristen Buchheit, SF, 25:46. 13. Lillie Irvin, W, 26:11. 14. Grace Brown, JV, 27:12. 15. Gabby Coffman, JV, 27:15. 16. Elisa Mock, W, 28:23. 17. Sydney Showaltwer, JV, 29:26. 18. Maddie Beck, JV, 30:21. 19. Kara Lanberry, W, 31:40. 20. Emma Wilson, SF, 32:12 .Notes: SF record 6-4 (6-1 ICC)
FULTON COUNTY, PA
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
Gettysburg Is an Ideal Fall Getaway Destination for Main Liners

Photos courtesy of Battlefield Bed and Breakfast Inn. Battlefield Bed and Breakfast Inn, located in Gettysburg, is the perfect fall getaway to admire the history of Pennsylvania. DRIVE TIME: 2 hours. Strolling the idyllic landscaped trails and watching the rescue horses cavort in the pasture, it’s hard to believe that...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horseback

GETTYSBURG, PA – I recently attended an event in Gettysburg, and prior to making the trip, a colleague of mine who was making the trip with me, mentioned they had heard about a tour of the battlefields done on horseback. It sounded great, so we made our reservations. We were both pretty excited about it, and the experience turned out to be even better than expected. The tour was fantastic, plus we learned that the people behind the operation are veterans, and are big on giving back to their community, making for an all-around win-win situation.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Grubic retirement announced

Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
EMMITSBURG, MD

