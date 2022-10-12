ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day, Ending Tonight

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMhIQ_0iUBZ67Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhLYP_0iUBZ67Q00 A Vitamix Explorian blender , a pair of Apple AirPods and KitchenAid's mini stand mixer, all on sale for Early Access Prime Day. (Photo: Amazon)

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

You don’t have to like astrology to care about stars. If you read reviews before hitting “buy,” you already know the power of the five-star rating on Amazon . But with the constant fluctuation of deals on the site, you don’t always have the time to hunt for the best prices on these reviewer-beloved goods . That’s why we’ve pulled the highest-rated products on sale during Early Access Prime Day on to help you stack up on the things you need while still keeping your high standards in place.

From AirPods to KitchenAid mixers , we’ve found the best deals on timeless items, with positive reviews to back them up. Every product featured below has thousands of 5-star reviews from satisfied customers who would buy them again. These are great items for getting a start on holiday shopping or to treat yourself to something you’ve always had your eye on.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Vitamix Explorian#Kitchenaid#Huffpost Shopping
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
SHOPPING
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffPost

HuffPost

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy