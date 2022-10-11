ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

The Best Small Business Sales To Support On Amazon Prime Day

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psr6N_0iUBWOJY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ebcw_0iUBWOJY00 A ﻿ Black without apology tote bag from Nappy Head Club , scalp duo from Lashin and bike shorts from Superfit Hero . (Photo: Nappy Head Club, Lashin, Superfit Hero)

There are a lot of benefits to shopping small: personalized attention, unique and curated products and often supporting entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups. For all these reasons, and plenty more, you may be interested in giving some love (and some money) to small businesses during Amazon ’s Prime Early Access sale.

From authentically made traditional Chinese medicine facial tools to coffee beans, we’ve rounded up some amazing items at likable prices, all from small businesses. Some of these retailers are offering traditional sales and clearance items, while others are offering savings through bundles, sets and reward programs.

For each business listed, we gave a little insight on the company and highlighted a stellar item we love. If you’re looking for thoughtful presents for the holiday season or just want to treat yourself to some new pajamas or nail polish, shopping small is a great way to find cool items and connect with independent business owners.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Independent Business#Coffee Beans#Chinese#Huffpost Shopping
Digital Trends

Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
COMPUTERS
CNN

44 deals still live from October Prime Day

Even though the Prime Early Access Sale is technically in the rearview, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to save. Below, you’ll find deals that have lasted beyond the two-day October Prime Day extravaganza.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Teen Vogue

Vogue Business Now Has a Student Membership

Vogue Business is excited to announce the launch of a new student membership option, offering the same benefits as its standard membership but for half the price for the first year. Benefits include unlimited access to in-depth articles on the latest sustainability, tech, retail, consumer and marketing trends, and what...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

The profit divide running through the neobanking sector

Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kroger, Albertsons ink nearly $25B merger

CINCINNATI, Ohio — In a bid to better compete with retail behemoths such as Walmart and Amazon, two of the largest U.S. grocers announced plans Friday to merge in a deal worth an estimated $24.6 billion. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger has agreed to buy Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Inc. for...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Social commerce startup Elenas secures $20M to help more LatAm women sell online

Founder and CEO Zach Oschin started the Colombia-based social commerce company in 2018 (and participated in our Latin American Startup Battlefield that year) to move the traditional independent sales process online. Here’s how it works: Entrepreneurs can browse a portfolio of hundreds of thousands of wholesale products in areas like...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Factorial adds $120M and doubles valuation to $1B to build enterprise-quality HR for SMBs

The Barcelona startup has raised $120 million, a Series C that is not only one of the biggest for Spain, but one of the biggest currently coming out of Europe. Led by Atomico, the round also included GIC as well as past investors Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum. This all-equity round is notable not just for its size, but for the price tag it confers on the startup: Factorial is now valued at $1 billion, double its valuation a year ago when it raised $80 million.
BUSINESS
BBC

Co-op launches trial to cut back use of lighting

Co-op is trialling reduced lighting in stores as a way of saving money as energy bills continue to soar. The supermarket is rolling out dimmer lighting in around 500 of its 2,500 convenience stores across the UK. It is understood the cost saving measures could reduce electricity bills by up...
RETAIL
HuffPost

HuffPost

173K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy