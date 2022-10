Making their UIL postseason debuts, Alvin High School Water Polo teams both rolled to easy victories in the first round of the Region 2 playoffs, Monday at the Lenny Garcia Natatorium. The Lady Yellowjackets upended Bellaire 18-3, while the Yellowjackets dominated the Cardinals by a 19-6 count in the boys’...

ALVIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO