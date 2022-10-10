Packing it up. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown is dealing with the fallout of his split from Christine Brown after more than 25 years together. “I don’t wanna move my stuff out. Christine moved me out, I didn’t want her to move me out. I didn’t give her permission to move me out. You know, I’ve tried to give my wives sort of the sovereignty to feel like they’ve got control over their lives, and in doing so, I made it so I had no control over mine,” the 53-year-old TLC personality says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 16, episode.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO