Read full article on original website
Related
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening
Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. For the outing, Kardashian donned a sheer long-sleeve top that featured a large graphic print at the center. She complemented the piece with a black plunging bralette. Sticking to a chill vibe, the Lemme founder parted her short tresses on the side and accessorized with dark shades. Travis...
AOL Corp
Khloe Kardashian’s Surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher Speaks Out After Removing Tumor From Her Face
Khloe Kardashian's surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher, is speaking out after removing a tumor on Khloe's face. Thanking the 38-year-old Good American co-founder for allowing him to operate on her, Fisher said it felt like he was operating on "his own daughter," before sharing his relief that Khloe was able to get past the health scare.
Watch: Ed Sheeran discusses tour, performs 'Shivers' on 'Late Show'
Ed Sheeran discussed his "Mathematics" tour and performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
ABC7
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed in robbery at South LA restaurant
PnB Rock's Girlfriend Shares Message: "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am," Stephanie Sibounheuang said.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Kody Brown Calls Christine's 'Rush' to Move Out After Split a 'Backstab'
Packing it up. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown is dealing with the fallout of his split from Christine Brown after more than 25 years together. “I don’t wanna move my stuff out. Christine moved me out, I didn’t want her to move me out. I didn’t give her permission to move me out. You know, I’ve tried to give my wives sort of the sovereignty to feel like they’ve got control over their lives, and in doing so, I made it so I had no control over mine,” the 53-year-old TLC personality says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 16, episode.
Comments / 0