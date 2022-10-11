ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville Herald

Wednesday's Scores

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 Bloomington Kennedy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17 Breck def. Maranatha Christian, 3-1 Centennial def. Osseo, 25-20, 25-7, 25-14 Chanhassen def. New Prague, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Chaska def. Orono, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 Eden...
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results Wednesday October 12

(Reese Geiger scores in the 1st half and Reese Kloetzer scored a pair of goals in the 2nd half. Chose Turner and Kloetzer each had assists. Anna Lundeen secured Sartell's 12th shutout of the season. The Sabres will host 5th seeded Buffalo on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Sartell High School. The Bison gave Sartell their only non-win of the season, a 1-1 draw on September 6).
SARTELL, MN
Sun Current

Eden Prairie, Tonka win girls tennis matches

True to form, Lake Conference girls tennis powers Eden Prairie and Minnetonka had no trouble in the first two rounds of the Section 2AA Tournament last week. Coach Alexa Horoshak’s Eden Prairie squad scored 6-1 victories over Chaska and Shakopee in their matches, while defending state champion Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, won 7-0 over Waconia and Chanhassen. Eden Prairie dominated in doubles against Chaska Oct. 4 with wins from...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Mix 97-3

Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll

The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up. Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state. Class 11AAA. 2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2. 3....
kbhbradio.com

Monday, October 10, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Monday, October 10, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14 Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18.
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Wings seeded seventh in Section 2A

The St. James-Windom Wings boys soccer team has received the seventh seed for the Section 2A playoffs, which get underway with a pigtail-round matchup today. The Wings will travel to face second-seeded St. Peter on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s match will advance...
WINDOM, MN

