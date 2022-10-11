Read full article on original website
12 Area Teams Ranked in This Week’s High School Volleyball Rankings
The high school fall sports season is quickly winding down as postseason play is right around the corner. There was some movement in this week's rankings, but all the #1s remained the same from last week's rankings. Check out the full rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association below. Class...
Titusville Herald
Wednesday's Scores
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Waconia, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 Bloomington Jefferson def. St. Louis Park, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 Bloomington Kennedy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17 Breck def. Maranatha Christian, 3-1 Centennial def. Osseo, 25-20, 25-7, 25-14 Chanhassen def. New Prague, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Chaska def. Orono, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 Eden...
Minnesota Associated Press High School Football Rankings Week Six
The Minnesota Associated Press weekly High School Football Rankings are out with a few changes following six games. The end of the regular season comes quickly next week with two regular season games left. There are games on Thursday, October 13, 2022, Friday, October 14, 2022 and a majority of final games Wednesday. October 19. 2022.
High School Sports Results Wednesday October 12
(Reese Geiger scores in the 1st half and Reese Kloetzer scored a pair of goals in the 2nd half. Chose Turner and Kloetzer each had assists. Anna Lundeen secured Sartell's 12th shutout of the season. The Sabres will host 5th seeded Buffalo on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Sartell High School. The Bison gave Sartell their only non-win of the season, a 1-1 draw on September 6).
Eden Prairie, Tonka win girls tennis matches
True to form, Lake Conference girls tennis powers Eden Prairie and Minnetonka had no trouble in the first two rounds of the Section 2AA Tournament last week. Coach Alexa Horoshak’s Eden Prairie squad scored 6-1 victories over Chaska and Shakopee in their matches, while defending state champion Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, won 7-0 over Waconia and Chanhassen. Eden Prairie dominated in doubles against Chaska Oct. 4 with wins from...
Latest South Dakota High School Football Poll
The South Dakota high school football season is rolling along and the battles every Friday night are heating up. Here is a look at the latest South Dakota High School Football Poll that is voted on by media members throughout the state. Class 11AAA. 2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2. 3....
kbhbradio.com
Monday, October 10, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Monday, October 10, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14 Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18.
Tuesday night scoreboard – October 11
Here are Tuesday's results from across KELOLAND.
Minneapolis North football's Kameron Clay named SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Kameron Clay, Minneapolis North The senior all-purpose back had 18 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-0 shutout at DeLaSalle on Saturday. Tatum ...
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Wings seeded seventh in Section 2A
The St. James-Windom Wings boys soccer team has received the seventh seed for the Section 2A playoffs, which get underway with a pigtail-round matchup today. The Wings will travel to face second-seeded St. Peter on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s match will advance...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
WAUSAU - Cole Anderson had one goal and one assist as the Panthers rolled past the Lumberjacks. Also scoring goals for Stevens Point were Andrew Falkavage, Ben Omernik and Omar Mata. Ben Mata added an assist. In net for SPASH, goalies Efrain Jaimes-Patino Jr. and Cole Sallet combined for four...
