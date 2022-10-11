Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
The best tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day II: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Amazon Early Access Sale doesn't technically start until Oct. 11 -- but Amazon already has a ton of tablets...
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Engadget
Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: A bare minimum update
Today Microsoft announced its refreshed Surface Laptop 5, which just like before will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch models. The new notebooks will also feature 3:2 touchscreens with a very familiar brushed aluminum design. Actually, almost everything about the Surface Laptop 5 is the same as before, aside from the addition of new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and one Thunderbolt 4 port. And considering the advancements its competitors are making, I have to wonder if Microsoft is even trying.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
techunwrapped.com
The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air
If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
Digital Trends
The 5 best HP laptop deals in the October Prime Day sales
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are referring to as the October Prime Day, is in full swing, and retailers are responding with their own shopping events like the HP Early Holiday Flash Sale. That’s good news for us customers because with HP rolling out its own Prime Day deals, we’re getting more opportunities to enjoy discounts when buying HP laptops. There are a lot of options to choose from though, so to help you figure out what to buy before the offers end, here are the five best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
TechRadar
11 best soundbar deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, including cheap Dolby Atmos
Amazon’s latest attraction – a Prime Early Access sale – is a follow-up to its main Prime Day event and a lead-in to November’s Black Friday deals. Importantly, it’s an opportunity to score a sweet deal on a soundbar system to boost your TV’s audio capability.
TechRadar
18 of the best TV deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today
Amazon has launched its new Prime Early Access sale, which you can just think of as Prime Day 2, really – and that means great TV deals. In among the best Prime Day deals, you'll find great offers on sets ranging from small smart TVs to epic home theater upgrades, and we've picked out the TV deals you really need to know about, for both the UK and US (you can skip straight to the deals using the links at the side).
TechRadar
60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
TechRadar
Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale
The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
TechRadar
The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet
The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off. Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new...
TechRadar
Prime Day: how to get the best mattress deal (it might not be at Amazon)
It's Prime Day 2.0 today and tomorrow (if you'd missed the memo, we don't blame you). If you were wondering about picking up a new mattress today, here's what you need to know. I review mattresses for a living, and I've been monitoring prices for several years now, so I know what makes a good mattress, and a good mattress deal.
