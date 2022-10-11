ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Surface Laptop 5 hands-on: A bare minimum update

Today Microsoft announced its refreshed Surface Laptop 5, which just like before will be available in 13.5 and 15-inch models. The new notebooks will also feature 3:2 touchscreens with a very familiar brushed aluminum design. Actually, almost everything about the Surface Laptop 5 is the same as before, aside from the addition of new 12th-gen Intel CPUs and one Thunderbolt 4 port. And considering the advancements its competitors are making, I have to wonder if Microsoft is even trying.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
SHOPPING
techunwrapped.com

The 512 GB MacBook Pro cheaper than the MacBook Air

If you want a MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip, 512 GB of SSD memory, 8 GB of RAM at a reduced price compared to its original, you just have to go to Amazon and reserve your model. The price of the computer has fallen compared to previous prices, but it also means great savings compared to what you can find in other stores. Don’t wait any longer because you never know when these offers may end.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Lowest price ever: 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749 ($550 off)

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's spacious 1TB iPad Pro 11-inch is on sale for $749, a discount of $550 off, marking the lowest price on record for the 2020 model. The exclusive $550 discount on the 1TB 11-inch...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The 5 best HP laptop deals in the October Prime Day sales

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are referring to as the October Prime Day, is in full swing, and retailers are responding with their own shopping events like the HP Early Holiday Flash Sale. That’s good news for us customers because with HP rolling out its own Prime Day deals, we’re getting more opportunities to enjoy discounts when buying HP laptops. There are a lot of options to choose from though, so to help you figure out what to buy before the offers end, here are the five best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

18 of the best TV deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today

Amazon has launched its new Prime Early Access sale, which you can just think of as Prime Day 2, really – and that means great TV deals. In among the best Prime Day deals, you'll find great offers on sets ranging from small smart TVs to epic home theater upgrades, and we've picked out the TV deals you really need to know about, for both the UK and US (you can skip straight to the deals using the links at the side).
SHOPPING
TechRadar

60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Prime Day Apple deals 2022: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale

The Amazon October Prime Day sale is live, and the two-day event is an excellent opportunity to grab epic deals on some of Apple's most coveted devices. We've sorted through today's offers to bring you the best Prime Day Apple deals, which include record-low prices on the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Prime Day: how to get the best mattress deal (it might not be at Amazon)

It's Prime Day 2.0 today and tomorrow (if you'd missed the memo, we don't blame you). If you were wondering about picking up a new mattress today, here's what you need to know. I review mattresses for a living, and I've been monitoring prices for several years now, so I know what makes a good mattress, and a good mattress deal.
SHOPPING

