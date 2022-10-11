Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Gizmodo
Millions Are Downloading BeReal but Data Shows Daily Users Fall Behind Other Apps
BeReal, the increasingly popular social media app that every other platform wants to be, is seeing some major traction in 2022. New data indicates that the app—which is particularly popular with the Gen Z crowd—has racked up 53 million downloads so far this year. While the app is doing well in terms of downloads, it seems some people aren’t using the app daily.
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
Inside YouTube's plans to combat the explosion of TikTok
YouTube execs, media execs, and creators gave Insider a look at how YouTube plans to take on TikTok.
The Verge
All YouTube users will soon have an account handle — but some will get to pick theirs earlier
All YouTube users will soon get a new way of identifying themselves. The company announced today that @name handles will be used across the platform, a convention that’s common elsewhere on the internet but a departure for YouTube. Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies across...
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
Elon Musk, father of 9, says friends have suggested he have 500 kids — but he thinks that would be 'a bit weird'
Elon Musk said he's open to having more children in a new interview with the Financial Times. Though some friends have suggested he have 500 children, Musk said that would be "a bit weird." The father of nine said he'd stop having kids if he could no longer be a...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Google adds Trump’s Truth Social app to Play Store after it complies with moderation rules
Google has added former US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to Play Store nearly two months after it banned the social media platform due to a violation of its content moderation policies.Apps featuring on Google’s Play Store that host user-generated content (UGC) are required to have content-moderation policies which prevent illegal content as well as those that incite violence or are considered hate speech.Google also requires apps to provide a robust in-app system for reporting objectionable content and users, and a system to take action against such content or users.“Apps that contain or feature UGC, including apps which...
makeuseof.com
How to Know Which Apps Are Using Your Camera and Microphone on Windows 11
On Windows, you may have allowed apps and programs access to your camera and microphone in order to make video calls, take pictures, record audio, and do other things. However, if you’re a privacy-minded user, you might be concerned about apps using your camera and microphone without your knowledge.
itechpost.com
Here's How You Can Watch the Meta Connect 2022 Event
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been expanding beyond Facebook and towards augmented and virtual realities. When the Meta Horizon Worlds launched, we got a peek at what the Facebook creator was striving to reach. The company has announced that they will be having their annual conference called Meta Connect this...
YouTube To Launch @Username Handles As It Takes On TikTok — But You May Not Get Yours Immediately
YouTube users can utilize these handles to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions and more. Starting this week, YouTube will gradually roll out handles by notifying users when it's their turn to choose one. Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL-owned YouTube will soon let its users have a unique...
daystech.org
Best Apps To Read Tech News on Android & iOS in 2022 ⋆ Naijaknowhow
Reading tech information has been made simple with the perfect apps to learn tech information on smartphones like Android and iOS. Technology has made life simple in several elements of the world, we see totally different innovations like telephones, vehicles, area tools and much more, at occasions one would possibly want a fast information to repair an error on Android, iOS, Windows and even macOS. Most of those options can be offered on a tech weblog.
You Can Now Get Paid $50 an Hour to Binge-Watch TikTok Videos
A company director said of the job: "We're just looking for someone who uses the app fairly frequently and has an active social-media presence of their own."
TechCrunch
TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree
Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based log-ins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: it’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
The internet is mocking Meta for announcing its 'probably most requested feature': legs
From toe to tip, that's a Zuck.
