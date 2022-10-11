ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Gizmodo

Millions Are Downloading BeReal but Data Shows Daily Users Fall Behind Other Apps

BeReal, the increasingly popular social media app that every other platform wants to be, is seeing some major traction in 2022. New data indicates that the app—which is particularly popular with the Gen Z crowd—has racked up 53 million downloads so far this year. While the app is doing well in terms of downloads, it seems some people aren’t using the app daily.
Engadget

All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs

Instagram's NFT feature is now also supported in 100 countries around the world. The home security hogging all the awards. Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
The Independent

Google adds Trump’s Truth Social app to Play Store after it complies with moderation rules

Google has added former US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to Play Store nearly two months after it banned the social media platform due to a violation of its content moderation policies.Apps featuring on Google’s Play Store that host user-generated content (UGC) are required to have content-moderation policies which prevent illegal content as well as those that incite violence or are considered hate speech.Google also requires apps to provide a robust in-app system for reporting objectionable content and users, and a system to take action against such content or users.“Apps that contain or feature UGC, including apps which...
makeuseof.com

How to Know Which Apps Are Using Your Camera and Microphone on Windows 11

On Windows, you may have allowed apps and programs access to your camera and microphone in order to make video calls, take pictures, record audio, and do other things. However, if you’re a privacy-minded user, you might be concerned about apps using your camera and microphone without your knowledge.
itechpost.com

Here's How You Can Watch the Meta Connect 2022 Event

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been expanding beyond Facebook and towards augmented and virtual realities. When the Meta Horizon Worlds launched, we got a peek at what the Facebook creator was striving to reach. The company has announced that they will be having their annual conference called Meta Connect this...
daystech.org

Best Apps To Read Tech News on Android & iOS in 2022 ⋆ Naijaknowhow

Reading tech information has been made simple with the perfect apps to learn tech information on smartphones like Android and iOS. Technology has made life simple in several elements of the world, we see totally different innovations like telephones, vehicles, area tools and much more, at occasions one would possibly want a fast information to repair an error on Android, iOS, Windows and even macOS. Most of those options can be offered on a tech weblog.
TechCrunch

TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree

Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based log-ins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: it’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
