Read full article on original website
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
All eyes on Caribbean system that could become Tropical Storm Julia
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a storm swirling in the Caribbean is poised to become Tropical Storm Julia if it manages to strengthen further.The storm could possibly pose a threat to Central America this weekend and into early next week, according to hurricane forecasters.The system is not expected to pose a threat to the mainland US or to Florida, according to the latest forecast models.As of Thursday afternoon, the storm was moving to the west at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.A tropical storm warning has been issued by Colombia officials for the country's coast from the Colombia/Venezuela border and extending to the west to Riohacha.Officials said the system is still unorganized and has not yet been classified as a depression.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually some of its moisture could sneak into Texas this weekend.
NOLA.com
Tropical depression or storm could form this week in Gulf of Mexico: What to know Tuesday
A tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or two, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday. The next available name is Karl if the system strengthens to a tropical storm. The system has become better organized Tuesday, forecasters said in their afternoon update,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Suggest Tropical Storm Julia Could Impact East Pacific or the Gulf of Mexico
Forecasts reported that Tropical Storm Julia could extend its impact on the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Julia is downgraded to a tropical storm after losing its wind intensity. Weather agencies have been monitoring the developments of tropical storm Julia, which formed over the Caribbean Sea on...
Rain storms have gotten more intense across most of the US
Too much rain too quickly can lead to flooding. Pexels/PixabayWarmer temperatures help air to hold more moisture, which can create wetter storms.
A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before
Last year, scientists decided to send robots into the eye of the storm - to show us what tempestuous hurricanes look like on the inside. The drones would also improve experts' understanding of how hurricanes intensify into dangerous storms with gale and deadly flooding. Recently, the collaboration between the U.S....
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
Are hurricane seasons getting more severe? Here is what the data say
Hurricane Ian inflicted massive destruction across many parts of Florida and the Carolinas. The power of nature dwarfs any destruction that humans can create. In spite of all the carnage that hurricanes produce, early warning and constantly improving forecasting facilitate timely responses that reduce risks and provide early warning to keep people out of harm’s way.
Comments / 0