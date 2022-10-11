Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Ohio University honors 17 inspirational Bobcats at 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony
Members of the Ohio University community gathered from near and far during the 2022 Homecoming Week to celebrate an exemplary group of Bobcats and the immeasurable impact they have had on the University, their communities, and the world. The Ohio University Alumni Association’s 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony honored 17 recipients...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
thepostathens.com
Beneath The Bricks Ep. 1: The case of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr.
On the first episode of Beneath The Bricks, hosts Cassie, Faith and Josh discuss the unsolved murder case from Logan Ohio of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr. Please note: Certain claims in the following podcast are speculation and should not be taken as fact. Any opinion stated during the show do not reflect those of The Post.
thepostathens.com
Athens campus experienced a general increase of crime in 2021
Ohio University experienced a general increase of most crimes reported in 2021, according to OU’s 2022 Clery Act Annual Security Report. The 2022 Annual Security Report reported crime statistics on OU’s Athens, regional and extension campuses from 2019 through 2021. The report contains information regarding campus security and...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
thepostathens.com
Weekender Main: Ohio University Opera Theater provides unique opera experience
Ohio University’s Opera Program is presenting its first show of the year, "From Page to Stage," on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. The show will be free to attend at the Scripps Amphitheater on Saturday and at the Glidden Recital Hall on Sunday. For those unable to attend...
WHIZ
Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
thepostathens.com
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
Fox 19
Here’s who Wagners called day of Pike County massacre
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jurors heard testimony Wednesday about cell phone calls made on April 21-22, 2016 by the suspects charged in the Pike County massacre. Those two days are when the killings began and when all eight victims’ bodies...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found
UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
thepostathens.com
A convenient historical timeline of the Athens Halloween Block Party
Ohio University’s annual Halloween Block Party has a long history, one that spans all the way back to 1974. After two years of a deserted Court Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is finally back this year, with students and Athens locals excited to see a return to normalcy on one of the best nights of the year.
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Outdoor activities, theatrical events key for fall
Fall Color and Tree I.D. Hike at Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. At this event, attendees will use leaves and bark patterns to identify trees throughout a 1.5-mile hike. Attendees are encouraged to wear boots and will meet at the Nature Center at the park.
thepostathens.com
Black Girl Day Off encourages self care
Malcom X famously said: “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”. While he said that in the 1960s, today Black women still face intersectional racism, microaggressions...
Ironton Tribune
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Head-on crash sends one by medical helicopter in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a head-on crash in Jackson County. It happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Harry Harrell, of Jackson, was traveling along Beaver Pike Road in a 2006 Jeep Wrangler when he was struck head-on by a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by 22-year-old Jason Hadlock.
